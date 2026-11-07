'Grasping at straws': Judge dismisses Trump suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein letter

Saying the president was 'grasping at straws,' a federal judge on Saturday threw out Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a story repo...

Saying the president was"grasping at straws," a federal judge on Saturday threw out Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a story reporting on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami dismissed the suit with prejudice, ruling that the president did not prove the defendants made defamatory statements with actual malice as required by law. The ruling said the lawsuit had attempted to"manufacture" flaws in the Journal's investigative reporting...

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