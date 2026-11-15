Grant Wilson throws 2 TD passes, No. 6 Indiana beats No. 15 USC 27-13

- Grant Wilson threw two touchdown passes in his first start for No. 6 Indiana, Khobie Martin scored on a 1-yard run and the Hoosiers had...

The victory helps Indiana solidify its postseason resume after falling five spots in this week's playoff rankings. Indiana has won three straight since losing to then-No. 2 Ohio State, and this time they did it with Wilson filling in for. had 16 carries for 71 yards while Martin had 10 carries for 70 yards and the tiebreaking score with 2:39 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans needed a victory to keep their playoff - and Big Ten title hopes alive, but only scored one TD in five red-zone trips.was 26 of 42 for 311 yards and one TD but was picked off three times - twice in the fourth quarter, one of those inside the Hoosiers' 5. USC answered with a 29-yard field goal and then the offenses bogged down until Indiana capitalized on Maiava's interception with a 21-yard field goal to make it 10-3 with 1:45 left in the first half.

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The teams opened the second half by trading short field goals after driving inside one another's 10. That made it 13-13 with 4:27 left in the third. Martin's 1-yard score came one play after a replay review denied him a 38-yard TD run and Becker's score - and the two interceptions - sealed it. USC: Coach Lincoln Riley keeps hearing about his record against ranked opponents on the road.

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And the Trojans certainly could have changed those numbers Saturday. But their struggles against Indiana's stingy defense has left Riley at 1-8 on road against Top 25 foes. Juvenile arrested after shooting at Ontario Mills Mall sparks panic among shoppers, police say Indiana: The Hoosiers have struggled offensively in five straight games but somehow they keep finding ways to win. It keeps alive their hopes of repeating as Big Ten champs and, yes, as national champions, too.

USC avoided any travel issues Friday because the team plane was already in the air when the Federal Aviation Administration groundedIt wasn't just the Trojans' football team, either. The school band also arrived on time and paraded through the Memorial Stadium parking lots long before kickoff, extending its streak of appearing at 490 consecutive games since 1987.