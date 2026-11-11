Grant Rogers Steals Captain America Identity in Marvel Comic Issue

Marvel reveals Grant Rogers, a fascist duplicate of Steve Rogers, has stolen the shield and identity in Captain America #17, posing a major threat to Vic and Tony Stark.

Marvel Comics has unveiled a shocking development in its latest comic book release. The narrative confirms that Grant Rogers, a dark alternate version of the original hero, has assumed the mantle of Captain America. This revelation occurs in issue number seventeen, which is currently available for purchase.

Grant Rogers Assumes The Shield

Grant Rogers is a duplicate of Steve Rogers created by a Cosmic Cube during the Secret Empire event. He possesses the same physical capabilities as the original but holds a fascist ideology. In this new storyline, he seized control while Steve was in a coma. He now wears the classic costume and wields the iconic shield across the country.

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The character first appeared under the Flag-Smasher identity in West Coast Avengers. His transition to the Captain America role marks a significant escalation in his schemes. He aims to reshape American society according to his authoritarian vision. This move directly challenges the legacy of the man whose face he stole.

Training Vic To Become A Dictator

A central element of this arc involves Vic, a clone of Doctor Doom raised in Latveria. Vic fled his homeland after learning his creator was a dictator. He trusts Steve Rogers as a liberator and seeks to avoid becoming like his origin.

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Grant Rogers exploits this trust to manipulate the young clone. He uses Vic to spread his political message across the nation. The narrative suggests he intends to train Vic to become a similar figure of power. This dynamic creates a tragic vulnerability for the clone who believes he is following a true hero.

The situation becomes critical when Grant begins espousing Manifest Destiny concepts. He claims God gave America to modern citizens. These statements serve as propaganda to radicalize those around him. Vic remains unaware of the true nature of his mentor until later events.

Knomads Support The Uprising

Grant Rogers does not act alone in this conspiracy. He has established support from a nationalist group called the Knomads. This organization takes its name from Steve Rogers' old codename from the nineteen seventies. They kidnapped Tony Stark to further their agenda.

Cover art for the upcoming issue shows Grant standing with Knomad soldiers. This indicates the group has been preparing for a secret uprising. They provide the military backing needed for his national campaign. Their existence proves this is a coordinated effort rather than a solo act.

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The Knomads represent a significant threat to national security within the Marvel universe. Their alignment with a fascist Captain America creates immediate danger. Heroes must confront this organized resistance soon. The kidnapping of Iron Man highlights the severity of their operations.

Steve Rogers Discovers The Truth

The current issue concludes with Steve Rogers discovering the deception. He learns that Grant has stolen his identity and shield. This discovery gives the original hero a chance to intervene. He must rescue Vic from Grant's influence immediately.

Future storylines promise deeper consequences for all involved parties. One villain has rewritten history to turn the Captain America symbol into evil. Steve, Iron Man, and Vic must reckon with this altered reality. They face an uphill battle against a distorted world view.

The conflict between the two versions of the hero defines this era. It explores themes of identity and ideological corruption. Readers will see how far Grant will go to maintain power. The resolution of this arc will impact the entire Marvel universe significantly.