Grant Rogers Returns as Hydra Captain America in Marvel Comics Issue

Hydra's Grant Rogers impersonates Steve Rogers in a new comic arc, endangering teen Vic Von Doom while evading Nick Fury Jr. and SHIELD agents in this major Marvel storyline.

Grant Rogers, the former Hydra Captain America, has returned to the pages of Marvel Comics in a new narrative arc that challenges the identity of the iconic superhero. This issue features the impostor posing as Steve Rogers while attempting to protect Vic Von Doom, a teenage clone of Victor Von Doom. The storyline establishes a tense conflict as Nick Fury Jr. orders SHIELD agents to attack the duo, unaware that they are hunting the wrong man. The real Steve Rogers remains separated from this chaos, unaware of the danger currently facing the young clone.

The Impostor's Mission and SHIELD Pursuit

Grant Rogers is actively fleeing across the country with Vic Von Doom, creating a high-stakes chase sequence that drives the plot forward. He is coaching the teenager on how to blend into society and appear as a typical American citizen during their travels. This behavior contrasts sharply with the heroic image of Steve Rogers, highlighting the deceptive nature of the Hydra operative. His actions are designed to evade detection while keeping the clone under his strict control.

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Meanwhile, SHIELD is mobilizing a significant force to capture Grant Rogers and secure Vic Von Doom. Nick Fury Jr. is leading these operations with aggressive directives, believing that Steve Rogers is harboring the dangerous clone. The agents sent to apprehend the duo face immediate resistance, resulting in confrontations that favor the impostor. Fury's men are struggling to gain the upper hand in these skirmishes, adding tension to the pursuit.

The Real Steve Rogers and Historical Context

The actual Steve Rogers is currently recovering from a long trip to Hell, having recently left a hospital after a coma induced by his journey. He initially attempts to contact Tony Stark, only to discover that Stark is no longer available. This moment of isolation precedes his encounter with Nick Fury Jr., who delivers veiled threats and informs Steve that Bucky Barnes has died. This news adds emotional weight to the current conflict and underscores the personal losses accumulated by the original Captain America.

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Grant Rogers was originally created from an alternate timeline known as Earth-61311, which was altered by the sentient Cosmic Cube named Kobik. In that reality, he was recruited by Madame Hydra as a child and believed in the organization's goals. He previously assumed the mantle of Captain America and led a hostile takeover of the United States. This backstory provides the foundation for his current return and his ability to convincingly impersonate the hero.

The Deception and Vic Von Doom

Grant Rogers is currently putting Vic Von Doom in significant danger while pretending to be Steve Rogers. He uses the clone as a pawn in his ongoing schemes, leveraging the boy's vulnerability to further his objectives. The narrative reveals that the person protecting Vic is not the hero the world expects, but a former enemy with a history of deception. This twist recontextualizes the protective actions seen in earlier scenes, exposing them as manipulative rather than altruistic.

The real Steve Rogers learns the truth when he consults with Sam Wilson, who reveals that he already returned the shield to Steve and handed over the teenager. This confirmation allows Steve to realize that the man currently with Vic is actually Grant Rogers. The distinction is critical, as it shifts the focus from a rescue mission to an confrontation with a powerful and cunning adversary who has infiltrated the hero's life.

Historical Significance and Future Implications

Grant Rogers' previous tenure as Captain America was a pivotal event in Marvel history, triggering the Secret Empire storyline and the Civil War II crossover. His revelation as a Hydra agent caused a global boycott of Marvel Comics due to fan outrage over the character's corruption. The eventual exposure of his true nature led to the undoing of Kobik's reality changes and his temporary imprisonment. His subsequent resurrection and roles in the Krakoa era and as the Flag Smasher demonstrate his enduring threat to the Marvel Universe.

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The current arc sets the stage for a major conflict involving the return of this dangerous impostor. Readers are left anticipating how the real Steve Rogers will confront Grant Rogers and rescue Vic Von Doom from the Hydra operative's influence. The storyline promises to explore themes of identity, loyalty, and the lingering consequences of past betrayals within the superhero community.