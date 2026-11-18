Grant Morrison will write new James Bond comics for Amazon. This news follows Robert Pattinson's casting as the new 0007, marking a major shift in the franchise's history.

Grant Morrison is set to write a new series of James Bond comics, a development announced alongside the casting of Robert Pattinson as the new 007. This news highlights the enduring appeal of the spy character across different media formats, from literature to film and now, a revitalized presence in the comic book industry. The announcement serves as a significant milestone for the franchise, which has maintained a complex and often sporadic history within the world of sequential art.

Morrison And Pattinson Comic Connection

The casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond has generated considerable excitement among fans who view the actor as a serious talent capable of diverse roles. Pattinson previously delivered a standout performance as Bruce Wayne, a role that defied initial audience expectations and demonstrated his range as a dramatic performer. His selection for the iconic British spy position suggests a fresh direction for the cinematic franchise, prompting a parallel interest in the literary and comic adaptations of the character. With Pattinson now embodying the spy, the timing for Grant Morrison to take the reins of the comic book narrative feels particularly apt for readers and collectors alike.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond: Who Are the Frontrunners for the Next Bond Girl?

Early Comics And Adaptations

James Bond's journey into the comic book medium began almost immediately after the character's creation by Ian Fleming. The spy first appeared in novels aimed at the high-stakes world of Cold War espionage. By 1962, Bond had already made his way to the pages of comics, with adaptations of the early films appearing in the United Kingdom. Dell Publishing reprinted these adaptations in Europe, followed by DC Comics in the United States in 1963. These early efforts were adaptations of existing film content rather than original stories, establishing a precedent that would influence the franchise's comic history for decades.

Original Stories And Industry Shifts

Despite early adaptations, original Bond comics remained rare until the late 1980s. Eclipse Comics published an original series illustrated by Mike Grell, who had gained praise for his work on other titles. Grell became the first comic creator to write an original James Bond story, resulting in both hardcover and paperback collected editions. This period coincided with a boom in the comic industry, leading to numerous licensed characters appearing in the market. However, the landscape changed rapidly with the mid-1990s reboot, when Topps Comics attempted to produce their own Bond stories. The project was canceled due to issues with cover art, highlighting the difficulties in securing and maintaining licenses for the character during this era.

Advertisement

Dark Horse And Dynamite Eras

While Topps faltered, Dark Horse Comics secured the license to produce original Bond stories in 1992. They published several miniseries between 1992 and 1995, but the character never quite caught on with the broader audience during that specific period. The 2000s saw a drought in Bond comics, with no significant releases until 2014. Dynamite Entertainment then acquired the license and took a different approach, publishing stories set in two distinct timelines. This strategy allowed creators to explore various aspects of the character, with notable talent such as Warren Ellis, Kieron Gillen, and Benjamin Percy contributing to the series. The main series launched in 2018, featuring a mix of literary and contemporary narratives that appealed to both old and new fans.

Future Of The Franchise

The upcoming Grant Morrison reboot represents the latest chapter in the long and varied history of James Bond comics. The character, created for a specific historical context, has faced challenges in adapting to modern sensibilities. However, the comic medium offers a unique opportunity to explore Bond without the constraints of live-action production. As Amazon prepares to release new Bond films, the simultaneous release of new comics under Morrison's guidance suggests a renewed commitment to the character's legacy. This dual approach across film and print media aims to revitalize interest in 007, leveraging the strengths of both formats to engage a global audience. The industry watches closely to see how this new era will define the spy for the 21st century.