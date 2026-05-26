Grant Harrold accused of sharing fake royal images

Grant Harrold, the former butler to King Charles and William and Kate, is accused of sharing fake images that appear to have been taken from within royal grounds. The snaps include an intimate photo of the couple cuddling, which Harrold claimed to have taken in 2004.

He left Palace officials unimpressed after attempting to trademark his ' Royal Butler ' moniker while launching schools on working in service and etiquette. And it was thought the saga had come to an end when the Intellectual Property Office ruled in the late Queen's favour when her legal team raised objections.

But Grant Harrold, 48, now appears to be causing fresh unease within royal circles. I can reveal King Charles's former butler is accused of sharing 'fake', potentially AI-generated images that look as though they were taken from within royal grounds. The snaps, which were posted on social media, include an intimate photo purporting to show William and Kate cuddling.

'This wonderful photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales was taken when I first met them back in 2004,' Harrold wrote on Instagram, adding: 'A true royal love story. ' The image was then shared by journalist Katie Nicholl, the ex-butler's co-host on Piers Morgan's new YouTube series, Royals Uncensored. She commented: 'Love this!

' But a well-placed royal source is unsure about its authenticity, saying: 'I can see why questions are being asked by others. ' Kensington Palace did not comment. William and Kate's relationship became public knowledge in 2004, when the couple were photographed skiing together in Switzerland. That same year, Harrold began working for Charles at his Highgrove estate before being made redundant seven years later.

He then received an undisclosed settlement after alleging unfair dismissal and workplace bullying. He has also worked for William and Kate, as well as the late Queen. Harrold additionally appeared as a butler in reality show Country House. He has since become a regular royal commentator on TV.

After I contacted Harrold, he admitted: 'I did not take or own this image. It's how I remember them in my early years in the Royal Household.

' The controversial photograph of William and Kate which is alleged to be fake and potentially AI-generated was shared by the Boynton sisters





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Grant Harrold Fake Royal Images Intimate Photo Of William And Kate Royal Butler Intellectual Property Office Kensington Palace William And Kate's Relationship Charles At His Highgrove Estate Unfair Dismissal And Workplace Bullying Country House Royals Uncensored Piers Morgan's New Youtube Series Fake AI-Generated Images Fake Images That Appear To Have Been Taken Fro Fake Images That Appear To Have Been Taken Fro Fake Images That Appear To Have Been Taken Fro Fake Images That Appear To Have Been Taken Fro

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