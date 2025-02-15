Grant Fisher Shatters Indoor 5,000 Meter World Record

Olympic bronze medalist Grant Fisher achieved another world record, this time in the indoor 5,000 meters. He ran a blistering 12:44.09 at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, surpassing the previous record held by Kenenisa Bekele. This accomplishment follows his recent victory at the Millrose Games, where he set a new world record in the indoor 3,000 meters.

One world record wasn't enough for Grant Fisher. He needed two this season. A week after breaking the world record in the indoor 3, 000 meters , the Olympic bronze medalist smashed the world record in the indoor 5, 000 meters . On February 14 at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Fisher won in 12:44.09, faster than the previous indoor 5,000-meter record (12:49.60) set by Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia in 2004.

He also ran faster than his own outdoor American record in the 5,000 meters, which is 12:46.96.According to FloTrack, the 27-year-old requested the rabbits pace Friday’s event with a 12:42 target time in mind. Since Bekele’s historic run 21 years ago, no athlete had broken the 12:50 barrier indoors. Fisher wanted to obliterate it by averaging 4:05 per mile at Boston University’s indoor track facility. With the help of pacesetters Henry Mcluckie and DJ Principe, Fisher found himself in good position early on. He opened with a 4:05.01 for the first 1600 meters. By the 3,000-meter split—which he covered in a blazing 7:39.16—Fisher was running solo after both pacers stepped off the track. Jimmy Gressier, the only competitor who dared to go with him, fell off the pace just after halfway. With 2,000 meters to go, Fisher’s strength was undeniable. Though he had to run around a large chase pack in the last 400 meters, he still managed to throw in one final burst at the bell. With his arms outstretched, Fisher flew through the finish line in 12:44.09, lowering the American indoor 5,000-meter record, 12:51.61 set by Woody Kincaid on the same track two years ago.Gressier finished second in 12:54.92, breaking his own French national record in the event. Running for the University of Arkansas, Yaseen Abdalla placed third in 13:09.99. He is now No. 8 on the collegiate all-time list. In the last year, Fisher’s racing has reached new heights. At the Paris Olympic Games, he claimed bronze medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters three years after finishing fifth in the 10,000 meters in his Olympic debut in Tokyo. Six days ago, Fisher beat one of the best closers in the world at the Millrose Games. In a thrilling duel with Olympic 1500-meter champion Cole Hocker, Fisher broke away to claim the world record in the indoor 3,000 meters by nearly a second. He ran 7:22.91, improving the mark set by Lamecha Girma (7:23.81) of Ethiopia in 2023. Hocker also ran under the previous record, finishing second in 7:23.14





