John and Helen Attlesey have decorated their Soham home for 15 years, raising £67,000 for charities supporting grandson Jacob's epilepsy journey. See how their annual display helps families.

Couple John and Helen Attlesey from Soham, Cambridgeshire, have transformed their chalet bungalow into a dazzling holiday attraction, covering every exterior surface with festive decorations to support medical charities. This annual tradition marks the 15th consecutive year the retired pair has illuminated their home, a campaign they originally launched in 2012. Their dedicated efforts have successfully raised £67,000 to assist organizations that provided critical care to their grandson, Jacob, during his childhood battles with a rare and severe form of epilepsy.

The Attleaseys' motivation stems from a personal family crisis that began when Jacob was just six years old. Medical professionals initially diagnosed the young boy with a severe neurological condition and gave him a grim prognosis, estimating he had only between 12 and 18 months to live. The situation was dire, requiring intensive medical intervention and highlighting the urgent need for specialized pediatric care and support services that were not immediately accessible to the family.

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Jacob eventually underwent a complex surgical procedure to remove a portion of his brain, a high-risk operation that proved to be a turning point in his life. The surgery successfully stopped his seizures, allowing him to resume normal activities and eventually leading to his current status as a 23-year-old who can eat and walk independently. This medical victory underscores the vital importance of institutions like Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, which played a significant role in his treatment.

The Scale Of The Annual Light Display

The sheer volume of decorations employed by Helen and John is immense, with the couple estimating there are too many lights to count. They personally install the thousands of festive items across their chalet bungalow and surrounding gardens, a labor-intensive project that begins in September. The installation process takes approximately eight weeks to complete, requiring significant physical effort and time to ensure the display is visible to the growing number of visitors expected each year.

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While the exterior of the home is elaborately decorated, the couple notes that they do not bother with interior Christmas decorations because there is already so much visual spectacle outside. This dedication to the external display has attracted families from miles around, turning their quiet Cambridgeshire street into a destination for holiday tourism. The popularity of the event has led to noticeable traffic congestion, yet the Attleaseys and their neighbors continue to welcome the influx of visitors with open arms.

Charitable Impact And Beneficiary Organizations

The funds raised through ticket donations and gifts go directly to three specific organizations that supported the family during Jacob's illness. East Anglia's Children's Hospices provided essential end-of-life and palliative care support, while Dreamflight arranged flights for children with life-limiting conditions, bringing the family relief during their darkest hours. Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity funded the specialized neurosurgery and ongoing care that allowed Jacob to recover and thrive.

Helen Attlesey emphasized that their primary goal is to help other families who may find themselves in similar desperate situations. She acknowledged that the cost to run the display has increased with rising bills, but the couple remains committed to the cause. They continue to cover the costs themselves, viewing the display as a way to give back to the community and support medical research and care for children with serious health conditions.

Community Response And Future Plans

The local community in Soham has been overwhelmingly supportive of the Attleaseys' annual tradition. Neighbors have stated that they do not mind the noise or the traffic associated with the display, recognizing the charitable purpose behind the spectacle. The couple has received numerous messages from visitors expressing admiration for their resilience and generosity, with many noting that the display brings joy to the entire area during the winter months.

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In recent years, the couple has adjusted their approach to managing crowds, particularly following the pandemic. They used to hold a large switch-on event but now gradually turn on the lights to avoid attracting unsafe levels of congestion. Despite these changes, the display remains a major local event, with visitors flocking to see the hundreds of decorations that cover the building. Helen Attlesey has vowed to continue the display for as long as they are physically able, ensuring that the tradition of raising money for children's charities continues.