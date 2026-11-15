US
Advertisement
United States News

Grandpa Recalls Evolving Legs To Get To School

TheOnion#724 in United States
Grandpa Recalls Evolving Legs To Get To School
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL—As he noted how coddled kids were nowadays compared with older generations, area grandfather Hank Hayes recalled Friday that when he was young, he had to evolve legs to get to school.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL—As he noted how coddled kids were nowadays compared with older generations, area grandfather Hank Hayes recalled Friday that when he was young, he had to evolve legs to get to school.

“Back in my day, if you wanted an education, you had to crawl out of the ocean on your fins until you gradually developed limb-like structures that allowed you to move across land,” said Hayes, who added that unlike his grandkids, he’d had to wake up each morning at 6 a.m., flop himself from the sea onto a beach, and drag himself to class using nothing but his webbed phalanges. “Kids these days can just go to school without having to worry about predators, mass extinctions, or adapting their bodies to breathe oxygen as they lose their residual gills.

Advertisement

But I worked hard to walk upright. I didn’t even have weight-bearing limbs until I was in college! ” Hayes went on to state that even though they might not survive, today’s young people could learn a lot by experiencing natural selection. IAB TC String I understand GPC will be overwritten and want to allow this site to sell or share my personal information anyway

TheOnion#724 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

Owlet Recalls Cable Guards After Infant Strangulation Death Linked to Smart Monitor

Baby monitor company Owlet is issuing a safety warning and sending free cable guards after a toddler died from strangulation due to an exposed camera cord. The recall affects Dream Sight and Dream Duo products, urging parents to ensure no loose cords are within three feet of cribs.

abc7newsbayarea

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextOwlet Recalls Cable Guards After Infant Strangulation Death Linked to Smart Monitor