Grandmothers play key role in child's success

A report by the Social Mobility Commission has found that grandmothers play a significant role in a child's success in life, particularly when they are well-off. The report found that grandparents can enhance lives through contributing to caregiving and financial and emotional support, and that their involvement can transfer intergenerational socio-economic advantage.

Grandmothers are instrumental in enhancing a child's success in life, especially when they are well-off, according to a report. The Social Mobility Commission has released new analysis showing the ' grandparent effect ' can lead to better outcomes, including educational attainment .

The Government-funded report found the strongest positive grandparent influence was from the mother's mother. It said grandparents could enhance lives through contributing to caregiving and financial and emotional support. It added their involvement would likely transfer intergenerational socio-economic advantage in terms of wealth and educational achievement. The Commission analysed academic research to determine which parts of children's family lives had the greatest influence in determining children's futures.

In a foreword to the report, Alun Francis, chair of the Social Mobility Commission, said: To move the needle on social mobility, we must pay more attention to the conditions that enable families to function at their best. This includes recognising that raising children takes a wider village of support.

Beyond the immediate household, wider social networks and the support of the extended family, particularly the role of grandparents, provide the critical framework of stability and resilience that children need to thrive. Grandmothers are instrumental in enhancing a child's success in life, especially when they are well-off, according to a report.

The report found the strongest influence on outcomes was parents' education, plus the quality of the home learning environment such as access to the internet, a place to study and help with homework. However, it also pointed to other adult influences, such as aunts, uncles and grandparents. It highlighted a study led by the University of Turin, Italy, which found children receiving informal care from their grandparents had better language skills at 18 months than children in formal childcare settings.

A review by the University of Oxford of 69 pieces of research found that grandparental influence averaged about a quarter of the influence of a child's parents on their education. The Commission's report said: A growing body of evidence suggests that grandparents may play a significant, albeit complex, role in shaping their grandchildren's educational outcomes from early childhood through to adolescence





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grandmothers Child's Success Social Mobility Commission Grandparent Effect Educational Attainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Social Housing Developer buys $60M apartment buildingBoyan, who has lived in the building since 2021, praised the location and quality of the apartments.

Read more »

Ruben Dias' 'Toedopping' on Social Media Sparks ControversyRuben Dias, the Manchester City star and ex of 'Love Island' host Maya Jama, has been caught using a 'toedopping' technique on social media. This involves following and unfollowing users to gauge responses. Daisy and Ruben deleted any snaps of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. This broke up the relationship but was amicable.

Read more »

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Trouncing Spurs in Game 3The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs faced off in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals Friday night, showing off yet another high-level, talent-la

Read more »

Commodities futures trading commission on Common Dreams's siteDiscover the latest Commodities Futures Trading Commission on Common Dreams ✯ Breaking News & Progressive Opinion ✯ Independent, non-profit journalism since 1997

Read more »