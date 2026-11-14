Grandmother mistakes medieval gold cross for costume jewelry before learning its five-figure value

A United Kingdom grandmother nearly tossed the medieval gold reliquary cross aside as costume jewelry before fellow hobbyists confirmed it was real gold.

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Now, she's hoping the potentially valuable treasure could have a royal connection. The cross was found by 58-year-old metal detecting hobbyist Shelley Couzins in August, news agency Southwest News Service reported. The discovery was only recently publicized. Couzins, a grandmother of five who took up metal detecting four years ago, told SWNS she was out with a group on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent in the United Kingdom when, after five hours of searching, she found nothing but"rubbish.

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"Around lunchtime, her metal detector suddenly began beeping, prompting her to dig roughly 12 inches into the freshly plowed soil. Shelley Couzins unearthed a medieval gold reliquary cross after spending five hours searching a freshly plowed field in southeastern England. She soon unearthed a gold cross — but initially dismissed it as costume jewelry. It wasn't until she returned to the group's main tent that fellow hobbyists told her the cross was made of real gold.

The medieval gold reliquary cross discovered in England can be opened to hold religious relics, though its finder chose to leave it sealed. Couzins was searching with a group called Medway History Finders, which has withheld the field's exact location over concerns about illegal treasure hunters.

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"I like to keep everything I find. I know I will probably never see it again," Couzins said. Jesus' crucifixion The cross can also be opened to hold religious relics, though Couzins said she left it sealed for fear of damaging it. The artifact is being assessed by the British Museum, according to SWNS.

Its ultimate ownership and value have yet to be determined. If acquired through the treasure process, the cross would be valued, with any resulting reward expected to be split between Couzins and the landowner. Shelley Couzins, pictured on the left, said she was disappointed to surrender the medieval gold cross she discovered but hopes the historic artifact will be preserved.

Online estimates have placed the cross's potential value at a minimum of £20,000 , though no official valuation has been announced, said SWNS.

"I really love that I saved it," she said. "If that plough had gone over again, it might have picked that up and broken it in two. "Couzins, pictured on the right, initially believed the gold cross she discovered in a farmer's field was a piece of costume jewelry. "I am happy for it to go to a good home, where it needs to go, instead of sitting in my cupboard.

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"Couzins said she hopes the cross might have a connection to the royal couple, though no evidence has emerged linking the artifact to either figure. "There are links here to Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn," she told SWNS. "We can't say it belonged to them, but that history makes this find more interesting because there could be a possibility that it is linked.

"King Henry VIII, seen center, and Anne Boleyn, seen left, visited Shurland Hall on England's Isle of Sheppey in October 1532, centuries before a grandmother discovered a medieval gold cross on the island.the discovery of another Christian cross Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at