Grandmother jailed for five years after killing beloved father by slamming brakes on motorway

Collette Gibson, 55, was driving along the A249 near Sittingbourne, Kent in April 2022 when she grew frustrated with a motorist driving 'close' behind her. She braked aggressively, causing a multi-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of Richard Paul Wright, a father-of-three from East Malling in Kent.

A grandmother who killed a beloved father by slamming down her brakes after she became angry on the motorway has been jailed for five years.

Collette Gibson, 55, was driving along the A249 near Sittingbourne, Kent in April 2022 when she grew frustrated with a motorist driving 'close' behind her. Maidstone Crown Court heard Gibson, from South Ockenden in Essex, braked 'aggressively' - leading to a multi-vehicle collision. The BMW immediately behind her, driven by Robert Davis, 51, was forced to brake abruptly, causing motorcyclist Paul Wright, 51, to crash into it.

Mr Wright, a father-of-three from East Malling in Kent, died from his injuries after he was thrown from his Harley-Davidson bike





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Collision Death By Dangerous Driving Motorcycle BMW Vauxhall Zafira

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