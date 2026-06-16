Grandmother Demands Sackings After Baby Murdered by Adoptive Teacher

A grandmother is calling for social workers to be fired after her grandson, Preston Davey, was sexually abused and murdered by his adoptive father, a teacher, despite multiple hospital visits and missed safeguarding opportunities by authorities.

The maternal grandmother of a baby who was sexually abused and murdered by a teacher adopting him has demanded social workers be sacked for missing chances to save the infant.

Preston Davey was hospitalized three times in just over two months before his death in July 2023, with incidents including a seizure, breathing difficulties, and a broken elbow. Despite these warning signs, the infant remained in the care of Jamie Varley, 37, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, who were in the process of adopting him. One council social worker noted in her records that the hospital visits made her question if there was a problem but concluded there wasn't.

Debbie Davey, 66, expressed her anguish, stating she wants everyone from social services involved with Preston fired, noting no apology has been offered and that even an apology would not suffice given the irreversible tragedy. She suggested social workers may have hesitated to act due to fear of being perceived as homophobic, failing to see through the couple's respectable facade.

Preston entered social services care shortly after birth in Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, because his mother, Sarah Davey, gave birth while incarcerated for a murder committed at age 14. Sarah Davey, now 42, had been repeatedly in and out of jail, violating conditions at least eight times before her final release in 2024.

Debbie Davey, who had custody of an older sibling of Preston's, wanted to raise Preston with his sibling but withdrew from adoption proceedings due to her own battle with breast cancer. She believes the gay couple, who appeared model citizens with good jobs and a clean home, were selected for politically correct reasons, fitting the narrative of two men adopting, and she suspects they had sinister intentions.

The trial revealed a series of missed opportunities by social services, hospital staff, and police. Police were alerted to Preston's first hospital admission on May 25, 2023, for a suspected seizure and resuscitation but left without seeing the child or caregivers after medical staff reported no safeguarding concerns.

Subsequent hospital visits on June 30 for rashes and bruising, and on July 6 for a broken elbow, were similarly not escalated because hospital staff failed to flag safeguarding issues, according to Oldham Council. Varley, a secondary school head of Year 11, was DBS-checked and trained in child safeguarding, while McGowan-Fazakerley worked in sales.

They maintained frequent contact with adoption agency Adoption Now via phone and WhatsApp, offering explanations such as the seizure being an illness and bruising from a toybox fall-a video they presented was actually from 12 days earlier, yet no one verified the date. The broken elbow was blamed on the baby falling during a diaper change. Preston died on July 27, 2023, from injuries inflicted while in Varley's sole care.

A post-mortem revealed he had been smothered during a sexual assault, with bruising to the throat and severe internal injuries, and evidence of prior unnatural airway obstruction. Social worker Amy Shepherdson visited the couple's home on July 4, noting Preston was pale and unwell, but no action was taken before the fatal injuries





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Social Services Adoption Child Murder Sexual Abuse Missed Opportunities Oldham Council

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