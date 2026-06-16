Grandmother calls for social workers to be sacked over baby's death

The grandmother of a baby who was sexually abused and murdered by a teacher has called for social workers to be sacked over missed chances to save the infant.

The grandmother of a baby who was sexually abused and murdered by a teacher has called for social workers to be sacked over missed chances to save the infant.

Preston Davey went to hospital three times in just over two months before he died in July 2023 after incidents including a seizure, breathing difficulties and a broken elbow. But the infant was not removed from depraved Jamie Varley, 37, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, who were in the process of adopting him.

One council social worker wrote in her notes that the hospital visits 'made me ponder a little bit as to whether there was a problem', adding: 'I decided there wasn't'. Maternal grandmother Debbie Davey, 66, said: 'I want everybody from social services involved with Preston sacked. No one has ever said sorry. Not one of them.

'And if they did say sorry it wouldn't make any difference. What's done is done.

' She added: 'Social services might have been hesitant to act when they saw Preston because they may have been accused of being homophobic. 'They didn't see through them and see what was going on to Preston. Preston Davey with mother Sarah before he was placed with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley 'But as soon as you see a baby with a broken bone, you ask questions'. She added: 'Everyone involved with Preston is still working.

That is not right.

' Preston was taken under social services care just five days after his birth in Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, because his convicted murderer mother Sarah Davey, now 42, gave birth while still a prisoner. Davey was jailed with her friend Lisa Healey for the horrific murder of pensioner Lily Lilley, 71, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in 1998, when she was just 14. Healey was 15 at the time of the crime.

Preston was conceived when Davey was in and out of jail, being released and re-incarcerated for breaking her conditions at least eight times before her final release in 2024. Mrs Davey, who was given custody by the Family Court of an older child her daughter had in 2019, revealed she wanted to bring up Preston with his sibling. But she was 'very poorly' with breast cancer and had to pull out of adoption proceedings.

Mrs Davey said she prefers children to 'have a mother and a father' - but believes the gay couple, outwardly respectable with good jobs and an immaculate home, were chosen for politically correct reasons because it 'fitted well for two men to adopt'. Murdered baby Preston Davey's grandmother wanted to bring him up with his sibling Social workers assured her Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley, living 50 miles away in the Lancashire seaside resort of Blackpool, were 'the most beautiful people and they would give him everything'.

In reality, she believes, the 'perverted' pair 'wanted a baby to abuse'. Mrs Davey added: 'I think they had a sinister plan for Preston. It is just sick.

' Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley's trial heard social services, hospital staff and police missed a string of opportunities to intervene. Police were made aware of the first admission to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on May 25, 2023, when he had a suspected seizure and needed resuscitation. But officers sent away without seeing Preston, Varley or McGowan-Fazakerley after medical staff said they had no 'safeguarding concerns'.

Preston went back to hospital with unexplained rashes on June 30, when hospital staff noticed bruising which was explained away by Varley, and for the broken elbow on July 6, the morning after the injury happened. Social services alerted to each of the incidents but hospital staff did not flag safeguarding concerns so they were not escalated, Oldham Council said.

Schoolteacher Jamie Varley, 37, convicted of sexually abusing and murdering Preston Davey Secondary school head of Year 11 Varley, DBS checked and trained in child safeguarding, and sales rep McGowan-Fazakerley were in at times daily contact with adoption agency Adoption Now, via phone calls and WhatsApp messages. The couple explained away the seizure as an illness, while Varley claimed bruising found on June 30 was from a toybox falling on Preston.

He showed a video to hospital staff of what he said was the incident - which was actually from 12 days earlier but nobody checked the date. Meanwhile, Varley said the broken elbow was from the baby falling from his grip as he tried to lay him in his cot. Preston died on July 27, 2023, after injuries sustained while in Varley's sole care as McGowan-Fazakerley was at work.

A post mortem examination found he had been 'smothered' during a sexual assault, had bruising to the back of his throat and serious internal injuries. The autopsy also found evidence his airways had been blocked unnaturally on previous occasions. One Oldham Council social worker, Amy Shepherdson, visited the couple's home on July 4, the day before Preston's elbow was broken, and found he was 'pale and did not seem himself





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