'Grandgear,' Sony's new film from 'Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki, has added Corey Hawkins, Aidan Laprete and Gayle Rankin to its cast.

Oscar winner Takashi Yamazaki and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot. The actors join Sam Nivola and Nico Parker. This comes as Paul Giamatti, who we’d previously announced as in talks, has officially boarded the film.are being kept under wraps.

The film marks the first English-language outing, and first U.S. studio feature, for Yamazaki, whoserecently opened to No. 1 at the domestic and global box office. He’s working from his own original screenplay, with Abrams producing for Bad Robot, along with Glen Zipper. Sony's Tom Rothman Hopes It Will Be A 'Brand New Day' For 'Spider-Man' As Studio Launches Major Best Picture Oscar Campaign: "Are You Telling Me There Are 10 Films Better Than This One?

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". He is repped by CESD, Principal Entertainment and Sloane Offer.. Rankin is also known for her stage work, having garnered a Tony Award nomination, among other accolades, for her performance as Sally Bowles opposite Eddie Redmayne in Broadway’sSpy Thriller ‘Slow Horses’ Renewed For Seasons 9 & 10; Apple’s Longest-Running Series