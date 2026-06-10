Grandfather's Video Game Collection Uncovered a Rare, Valued Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! Copy

A user recently discovered a sealed 9.2 graded copy of Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! in their grandfather's video game collection. The copy is in good condition, and the user plans to sell it to buy a farm. The game's sealed copy, along with a Nintendo Entertainment System, sold for $796,875 at auction.

We often give our grandparents a lot of grief for being hoarders. However, every once in a while, you might just end up finding a hidden gem among the mess.

Someone recently stumbled upon one of these gems in their grandfather’s video game collection. They found a sealed 9.2 graded copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! In their grandpa’s video game collection. As far as collections go, it seems their grandpa knew exactly what he was doing.

Not only is the copy in good condition, but he held onto it instead of selling it, letting its value appreciate over the years. Selling that copy now at an auction house would probably get a few thousand dollars. I bet OP is really thankful to their grandpa. Ultimately, it depends on a few more details about the copy, but it looks like it could be worth anywhere between $18,000 and $100,000.

Considering that they want to buy a farm with the money they make off it, I hope OP gets something on the higher side. However, that’s not the only thing they found in the collection. According to the caption, there’s also an open copy of the game in the collection. If they’re willing to sell both of them, they might just end up having enough to buy that farm and literally reap the rewards thanks to their grandfather’s collection.

While the copies of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! might end up fetching a tidy sum, it’s nowhere near what collectors are willing to pay for a sealed copy of the game, along with a Nintendo Entertainment System, which is going for $796,875 with the buyer’s premium. That price could go even higher, as there are still three days left for more bids. Have you discovered any gems like this one in your family’s collection?

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