Grandfather Raises £60,000 for Brain Tumour Charity

John Huggins, a grandfather from Suffolk, has raised a significant sum of £60,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity over eight years. Inspired by the loss of his granddaughter to a brain tumour, Huggins dedicates his fundraising efforts to supporting families facing similar challenges and advancing research.

John Huggins, a 73-year-old grandfather from Southwold, Suffolk, has raised an impressive £60,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity over the past eight years. Huggins began his fundraising journey two years after the heartbreaking loss of his eight-year-old granddaughter, Sophie Harper, to a brain tumor in 2013. He has organized a series of events to support the charity, driven by a desire to help other families avoid the pain and suffering his own family endured.

\Sophie's diagnosis of medulloblastoma in 2006 was followed by seven arduous years of treatment, hospital stays, and rehabilitation. The experience deeply affected Huggins, who spent countless hours by Sophie's side. While he tries to avoid dwelling on the past, the memory of his granddaughter serves as a constant source of motivation. 'If we can spare one family the heartache we went through during Sophie's long illness then this whole thing will be worth it,' said Mr. Huggins. \Huggins' commitment to fundraising is fueled by the stark reality that brain tumors are the deadliest cancer for children and adults under 40, yet receive less than 3% of cancer research funding. This statistic only strengthens his resolve to raise more awareness and support for research. 'I do feel proud about achieving this amount but it just spurs me on to do something else,' he shared. Huggins has been steadily donating to the charity since 2015, expressing immense gratitude to everyone who has contributed to his efforts. 'I am always grateful to the people who have helped me with the various events and those that have donated and given money. So a big thank you to all of them.





bbchealth / 🏆 143. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BRAINTUMORCHARITY FUNDRAISING GRANDFATHER SOPHIEHARPER CANCERRESEARCH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family Sees Impact of Fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research After Husband's DeathThe family of Mike Hawthorn, who died from a brain tumour four months after his child's birth, visited the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence to see how their fundraising efforts are supporting scientists in improving diagnosis and treatment. Hawthorn's friends raised £13,700 by running the London Marathon, allowing his wife Emily and family to tour the labs and speak with researchers working towards a cure.

Read more »

Woman in Remission Five Years After Aggressive Brain Tumour DiagnosisKatherine Webster, 52, from Cambridge, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive type of brain tumour, in March 2020. Expected to have months to live, she is now in remission five years later, making her survival a source of interest for researchers. Ms Webster’s case is being studied as part of the Rosalind study, which aims to understand the factors that contribute to cancer patients defying the odds and surviving for years after diagnosis.

Read more »

Bacteria Found Thriving in Fish Brains, Raising Questions About Human MicrobiomeRecent research has provided compelling evidence that bacteria can exist in the brains of healthy vertebrates, specifically fish. This challenges the long-held belief that the brain is protected from outside microbial invasion by the blood-brain barrier. The study, published in Science Advances, found diverse communities of bacteria in the brains of salmon and trout, with some species showing adaptations to survive in brain tissue and cross the blood-brain barrier. While fish physiology differs from humans, this discovery raises intriguing possibilities about the existence of a human brain microbiome and its potential impact on neurobiology.

Read more »

Microplastics and Nanoplastics Found in High Concentrations in Human Brain TissueA new study published in February 2023 reveals the alarming presence of microplastics and nanoplastics in human brain tissue, raising concerns about the potential health implications of these tiny plastic particles. Researchers found significantly higher concentrations of MNPs in brain tissue compared to other organs, challenging the notion that the blood-brain barrier effectively protects the brain from these pollutants. The study also highlights the unexpected shapes and types of plastic found in the brain, suggesting that the long-term effects of microplastic exposure remain largely unknown.

Read more »

Neurogenesis and BDNF: Potential Factors in John Famechon's RecoveryThis article explores the role of neurogenesis and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the recovery of former World Boxing Champion John Famechon after a severe brain injury. It delves into the research on acquired brain injury and the brain's natural healing mechanisms, highlighting the potential of adult neurogenesis and BDNF's role in promoting neuronal connections and plasticity. The article also examines the importance of antioxidants in combating the damaging effects of free radicals and oxidative stress.

Read more »

Liz Hatton's family return to hospital to thank staffTeen photographer Liz Hatton died in November from desmoplastic small round cell tumour aged 17.

Read more »