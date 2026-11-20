Journalist Peter Hitchens plays the new Grand Theft Auto release with colleague Mourad El-Dine Abdou, arguing that violent video games destroy moral character and empathy.

Journalist Peter Hitchens recently engaged in a critical examination of the latest iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, titled Vice City. He participated in a hands-on session with Mourad El-Dine Abdou, who serves as the Gaming Social lead at his publication. Their objective was to test the moral and psychological impacts of the game's newly introduced features.

Hitchens Questions Media Desensitization

Mr. Hitchens argues that modern media consumption fundamentally weakens human character and erodes moral sensitivity. He recalls witnessing a starving child in a grimy encampment outside Mogadishu with almost no emotional response. This personal experience convinced him that repeated exposure to horror on television permanently dulls human empathy. He believes that no previous civilization possessed the freedom to destroy their own minds with such ease.

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The author traces this decline in sensitivity back to the early days of television. During his childhood in boarding school, he saw very little TV, though the blurred grey images still left a negative impression on his memory. The introduction of color television increased this harmful effect a hundredfold. Consequently, he made a firm decision to protect his own children from television and, subsequently, computer games, viewing them as even more dangerous than visual media.

Reviewing Grand Theft Auto Vice City

The review of the new Grand Theft Auto title took place in a flat where Mr. Hitchens was joined by Mr. Abdou. They entered Vice City, which serves as a digital representation of Miami. The game features a new female protagonist named Lucia, who wears an orange high-visibility vest. This character is introduced as being on parole for robbing a store, marking a shift from previous entries in the series.

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Mr. Hitchens chose to play as the male character, describing him as young, slender, and handsome in a zombified, artificial manner. The avatar's face appears blank of true emotions and faintly feral to the observer. While older versions allowed players to murder prostitutes, steal, and use drugs, these specific options have been removed from the latest release. This change suggests the developers have attempted to address feminist concerns by introducing a playable female character.

Violent Gameplay and Lack of Consequences

During the gameplay session, the authors drove a hideous orange car along American urban freeways. They smashed into other vehicles, leading to pointless battles with angry drivers. The gameplay involved beating a woman and then administering a second beating to a man who intervened. Police appeared but used special weapons that consistently missed, allowing the players to continue fleeing without arrest.

The game design removes tedious real-world obligations such as paying for fuel or food. This omission is intended to make the experience more fluid and exciting. However, Mr. Hitchens notes that this liberation from economic reality allows players to obtain cash only through stealing or extortion. The absence of rules and consequences creates a world where violence is the primary mode of interaction.

Broader Implications of Digital Immorality

The journalist suggests that treating sordid categories of crime as a joke is the first step toward finding grievous bodily harm amusing. He criticizes the intensifying immorality and realism found in these digital environments. The removal of certain violent acts, like the killing of prostitutes, does not negate the overall violent nature of the simulation. Players can still utilize e-scooters to whiz through red traffic lights.

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Mr. Hitchens concludes that the freedom to inhabit a world without rules is dangerous for the human mind. He asserts that paying for services reminds individuals of their obligations to others. By removing these bonds, games like Grand Theft Auto Vice City liberate players from moral responsibility. The experience highlights a significant cultural shift toward desensitization through entertainment media.