Grand Theft Auto VI has reached an estimated $1.84 billion in sales, narrowly leading Avatar: The Way of Water. The figure excludes launch day sales and may exceed 2 billion. PlayStation 5 accounts for 75% of revenue. Take-Two CEO discusses cautious approach to film adaptations due to high risk.

Grand Theft Auto VI has achieved a monumental financial milestone, surpassing $1.84 billion in revenue during its theatrical run, according to data from Sensor Tower.

This figure is particularly significant because it was calculated before the game's official release-day sales had been fully accounted for. The estimated earnings place the video game title just ahead of the film Avatar: The Way of Water, which generated approximately $1.80 billion worldwide at the box office. This comparison highlights the immense cultural and economic impact of modern gaming, where digital entertainment can rival the biggest blockbusters in cinema history.

Also read ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Finally Launches on Thursday, Pre-Sales Reportedly Hit $1.65 Billion

Grand Theft Auto VI Breaks Revenue Record

The actual total is expected to be even higher, as Sensor Tower updated its data on Thursday, but the current figures appear to include preorders only through Tuesday. They do not yet incorporate Wednesday's review coverage or Thursday's launch-day sales, which could potentially push the total past the $2 billion milestone. The platform breakdown reveals that PlayStation 5 holds a commanding 75% share of the sales, while Xbox accounts for the remaining 25%.

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, that game has reportedly raked in $5.4 billion in total revenue. Its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, has brought in another estimated $5.4 billion, according to industry reports. For perspective, Disney's Frozen topped the 2013 box office with $1.28 billion worldwide. Yet, Grand Theft Auto V continues to generate hundreds of millions in sales every year, even after more than a decade on the market.

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This sustained success may explain why Rockstar has remained cautious about adapting the franchise for film or television. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has stated that the company would consider such projects only if its creative teams genuinely supported them. He described the bar for such adaptations as high and stressed that the company remains selective because film and television adaptations always carry a risk of failure.

Rockstar Remains Cautious About Film Adaptations

The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has dominated conversations across the entertainment industry, with players and critics alike speculating about future media extensions. Fans have spotted potential references to other popular franchises, such as a possible Red Hulk appearance in a mission, sparking debate about the interconnectedness of modern media.

Additionally, a supporting character named Mandy has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight from the main protagonists, becoming a subject of intense discussion on social media platforms. Actors from other major franchises have also weighed in on the phenomenon, with X-Men star Inde Navarrette sharing her excitement about playing the game and revealing gaming habits that surprised fans. The broader cultural impact extends beyond just sales figures, influencing how audiences perceive the relationship between interactive entertainment and traditional storytelling mediums.