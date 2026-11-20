The Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack arrived on November 20 via Atlantic Records, featuring a star-studded lineup including Gunna, Travis Scott, and Arca to support the game's launch.

The official soundtrack for the long-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto VI was released on Friday, November 20 through Atlantic Records, serving as the accompanying audio for the title which arrived exactly twenty-four hours earlier. This major musical rollout features a diverse array of high-profile artists including Gunna, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Fred again.., PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen, Tame Impala, Fuerza Regida, and many others who contribute to the project.

Chart Dominance And Radio Impact

The release is positioned to make significant history by aiming for a Number One debut on the charts, a milestone no previous video game soundtrack has ever achieved in the industry. The musical roster is designed to dominate the fictional Vice City airwaves, with stations helmed or curated by icons such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Trina, Trick Daddy, PinkPantheress, Burna Boy, and Robyn.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Requires Mandatory PS5 Software Update

Key Artist Contributions And Tracks

Omar Apollo delivers a funky party-starter titled "No Me Busques," which draws on the iconic Stalag riddim immortalized by Sister Nancy's "Bam Bam." The track features a wailing chorus with an infectious call-and-response hook and a festive saxophone riff, lyrically insisting that someone stop looking for him while the groove carries the song. Omar Apollo notes this track differs from his usual style but fits the opening credits and serves as the opening track on the game's album, driven by heavy eighties-inspired synth pulses and electro-disco drums.

Venezuelan experimentalist Arca self-produces "Sandunguea," a track where primal percussion and glitchy electronics collide with unbridled sexual energy. She delivers a delirious invitation to dance, peppering her verses with colorful slang from her homeland while her vocals switch between flirtation and feverish demands against abrasive beats. The song declares "La calle es nuestra pasarela" meaning the street is our runway, transforming the dance floor into a space for uninhibited self-expression where pleasure and chaos go hand in hand.

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Narrative Themes And Future Events

The soundtrack explores deep emotional narratives alongside party anthems, such as the track "All Again" which deals with missing someone after a relationship ends and questioning if the heartbreak was worth it. Rina Sawayama returns to the mainstream with the brooding "TRDWFE," a song where she asks listeners to "submit," sounding tailor-made for high-stakes dramatic series. Metro is also back on production for a quick track about flexing money, cars, clothes, and relationships, keeping the message short and straight to the point.

Tee Grizzley presents "IKYFL," an unapologetic statement about loyalty, street credibility, success, and refusing to let anyone question how far he has come. Additionally, the lineup includes Fcukers with the house-leaning "Only One" to start the party, and JT with "GMA" standing for "Get Money Anthem," celebrating women who make their own money. The festival at Miami's Mana Wynwood on November 21 will feature Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Rauw Alejandro, including a Cactus Jack ensemble with Scott, Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and a cameo from Florida's own Kodak Black.

Game Integration And Character Roles

Kodak Black plays a vital role in the Grand Theft Auto VI universe, having been a must-include since he is even a character playing himself in the video game's campaign. The collaboration with Yak and Don Toliver on "Let's Rock" mixes chaotic skittering production that keeps both artists and listeners playing catch-up throughout the duration of the song. This deep integration of music and character development ensures that every track feels like an essential part of the Vice City world.