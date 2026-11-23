Rockstar Games reveals the deluxe edition of the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack featuring Offset, 21 Savage, and Lana Del Rey alongside the original tracklist.

Rockstar Games has significantly expanded the musical landscape for its upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI by releasing a deluxe edition of the official soundtrack. This latest addition features a diverse array of prominent artists including Offset, 21 Savage, Pooh Shiesty, The Dare, Anitta, Young Nudy, Quavo, Sofaygo, Sexyy Red, Latto, Kodak Black, and Denzel Curry.

Expanding The Musical Roster

The newly disclosed tracklist brings the total number of songs on the complete project to 57 tracks. This comprehensive collection joins the original lineup that already boasted stars such as Dua Lipa, Playboi Carti, Cardi B, JENNIE, Tove Lo, Lana Del Rey, Young Thug, and Kali Uchis. The sheer volume of talent involved underscores the massive scale of the production and the studio's commitment to delivering a high-fidelity auditory experience for players.

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Integration Within The Game World

Within the Grand Theft Auto VI universe, music serves as a central narrative element rather than just background noise. The game boasts more than 800 songs spread across 23 distinct radio stations. This expansive library includes artist-hosted stations featuring personalities like Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Trina, Trick Daddy, PinkPantheress, Burna Boy, and Robyn, who actively curate the airwaves within the fictional state of Leonida.

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Exclusive Tracks And Narrative Hooks

Certain tracks are tied directly to specific gameplay moments and story beats. Travis Scott's opening track titled Burn This Shit Down was revealed to soundtrack the explosive final mission of the video game's cinematic chapter one. Fans who tested the game over the weekend encountered portions of these songs on the in-game radio stations, offering a glimpse into how the audio design complements the visual spectacle of the open world.

The Complexity Of Music Licensing

Behind the scenes, the process of securing these licenses involves immense effort and time. A developer source noted that the team likely licenses three times the amount of songs they ultimately use in the final product. Clearing rights for over 800 tracks requires significant coordination, ensuring that the final audio landscape is both authentic and legally compliant across all global markets.