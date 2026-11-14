Grand Theft Auto VI Soundtrack Details and Festival Revealed for November Launch

Rockstar Games unveils the full 34-track Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack and announces a star-studded festival in Miami for November 21, ahead of the November 19 game release.

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the complete musical lineup for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack, revealing a comprehensive 34-song tracklist that spans two distinct records. The announcement arrives just days before the game's scheduled global release on November 19, coinciding with its launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This massive musical project is designed to capture the vibrant energy and unique atmosphere of Vice City and Leonida, the fictional settings that define the game's narrative landscape.

Exclusive Vinyl Pressings and Retail Partners

The album will be distributed through a wide network of major retailers and independent record stores, including Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Urban Outfitters. Each of these partners will offer an exclusive vinyl pressing that features a unique design and a accompanying poster. This strategy continues the franchise's long-standing tradition of creating collectible physical media that enhances the player experience beyond the digital game itself. The diverse lineup of artists is intended to introduce players to new music and emerging musical subcultures that reflect the eclectic nature of the game's world.

Also read PlayStation 5 Spoiler Warning Settings Guide for Grand Theft Auto VI

Artist Lineup and Radio Station Hosts

Sources close to the project have verified the full tracklist, which features an eclectic mix of global stars including Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Robyn, Burna Boy, Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Gunna, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Fred again., PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and Fuerza Regida. Several of these songs are already available on streaming services, allowing fans to preview the sound before the official release. The album's music is curated to host in-game radio stations, with artists such as Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Trina, Trick Daddy, Burna Boy, and Robyn serving as hosts for the virtual broadcasts.

Miami Festival Event Details and Performers

Rockstar Games is also organizing a live event titled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, which will take place at Miami's Mana Wynwood on November 21. This celebration follows the game's release and will feature live performances from a star-studded lineup including Cardi B, Travis Scott, Rauw Alejandro, and others. A notable highlight of the evening is a Cactus Jack set curated by Travis Scott, which will include appearances by Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and a guest performance by Kodak Black. The event serves as a real-world extension of the game's cultural impact, bringing the virtual soundtrack to life for fans in person.

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Confirmed Tracklist and Musical Style

The confirmed tracklist includes a diverse range of musical styles, from Latin and hip-hop to rock and electronic. Notable tracks include Sexy Magic by CA7RIEL, Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again., and Étienne de Crécy, as well as Crazy for You by Lana Del Rey. Other additions include Bright Lights, Big City by Keith Richards and Overtown Lights by Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, and Robert Glasper. These selections underscore the developers' commitment to creating an immersive audio experience that complements the visual and narrative elements of the game.

Release Date and Platform Availability

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, marking a significant moment in the gaming industry. The simultaneous release of the soundtrack and the festival announcement ensures that fans have multiple ways to engage with the franchise upon launch. Rockstar Games has maintained that the music is integral to the game's identity, aiming to replicate the feeling of driving through Vice City with a carefully curated playlist. The comprehensive rollout, including exclusive vinyl editions and live events, highlights the company's strategy to maximize cultural relevance and consumer engagement for its latest title.