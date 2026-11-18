Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI achieves a rare 99 Metacritic score ahead of its 2026 launch, with Manni L. Perez nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards.

Rockstar Games has officially unveiled its latest title, Grand Theft Auto VI, which has immediately secured a position among the highest-reviewed games of 2026. The studio released critical scores just one day before the massive global launch, confirming that the title is poised to be one of the industry's most significant releases this year. With an aggregate score of 99 on Metacritic, the game stands as a testament to the years of development that preceded this moment.

Metacritic Score and Critical Reception

The 99 Metacritic score is based on reviews from 98 different critics who have evaluated the game across the PlayStation 5 and Xbox platforms. This high rating excludes the PC and Nintendo Switch 2 versions, focusing solely on the current generation consoles that define the primary market for this release. The score reflects a universal critical acclaim that places Grand Theft Auto VI among the best-reviewed games of 2026, a distinction that is rarely achieved by titles before their full public availability.

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This exceptional rating justifies the game's placement on prestigious best-of lists, surprising many observers who initially questioned how a pre-release title could secure such a spot. Rockstar Games has maintained strict secrecy throughout the development cycle, ensuring that the final product met their exacting standards. The score serves as a validation of their strategy to delay marketing noise in favor of delivering a polished, generational gaming experience.

Cast Recognition and Manni L. Perez

In a significant development regarding the game's production details, Manni L. Perez has been revealed as the voice behind the character Manni. This confirmation comes via her nomination for Best Performance at The Game Awards, a category that highlights the standout acting talents in the industry. For years, the identity of the voice actor for the character Manni had been one of the most highly debated topics surrounding the game, with fans and journalists speculating widely.

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Perez's nomination provides concrete insight into the caliber of talent involved in the production of Grand Theft Auto VI. While fans still do not have visibility into the full credit list for other major characters, including the protagonist Jason, this specific revelation adds weight to the anticipation for the game's narrative depth. The inclusion of high-profile talent like Perez suggests a level of cinematic quality that aligns with the game's high critical scores.

The Game Awards and Industry Impact

As Grand Theft Auto VI approaches its release, speculation is mounting that the title will win Game of the Year at The Game Awards this year. The combination of the 99 Metacritic score and the strong critical reception makes it a front-runner for the industry's most prestigious honor. Rockstar Games can take pride in the product they have released, as the review scores indicate a level of excellence that defines the current era of gaming.

For comparison, previous legendary entries in the series set a high bar for the industry, and this latest installment appears to be continuing that legacy. The game is set to return players to Vice City, a location that has become iconic in gaming history. The anticipation for the release is at an all-time high, with fans eager to experience what many are calling the biggest game in the history of the industry.

Launch Details and Sales Expectations

The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is imminent, with players able to experience the game in Vice City very soon. Rockstar Games has decided to exclude physical versions of the game, a move that is expected to have little negative impact on sales. Given the massive hype and the critical acclaim, the title is projected to see massive sales even without physical media options.

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The studio has kept things close to its chest throughout the time leading up to the release, but now that launch day is nearly here, the anticipation is palpable. The game has been in development long before this recent announcement, allowing Rockstar to refine every aspect of the experience. As the industry waits for the official release, the 99 score serves as a beacon of quality, ensuring that Grand Theft Auto VI will be remembered as a defining moment in 2026.