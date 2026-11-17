Miami embraces the Grand Theft Auto VI launch with $3.9 million deals and themed events, despite official opposition regarding glorification of crime in the new game.

As gamers worldwide prepare to race stolen supercars, pull off heists, and eliminate enemies in a Miami-inspired Vice City, this week's release of Grand Theft Auto VI will feel especially personal to Florida residents. The action-adventure shooter game is scheduled to hit PlayStation and Xbox consoles on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with a PC release expected next year. More than 13 years have passed since the franchise's previous installment, and developer Rockstar Games has promised its largest, most detailed open-world experience yet.

Developer Research Ensures Authentic Miami Representation

Rockstar's designers immersed themselves in South Florida to capture the region's authentic feel, driving around Miami, the Keys, and surrounding towns while flying over the Everglades. They also conducted extensive research into Miami's history and architecture, interviewing people including former police officers and gang members. Developer Aaron Garbut highlighted these efforts, noting that the short trailers and the 25-minute preview released in August demonstrate the depth of their preparation.

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Julie Fornary, a Miami Design Preservation League tour guide, praised the developers' attention to detail. She noted that the game captures the unique mix of high and low elements in Miami, from the glitz and chrome to the half-built, crumbling, and unfinished construction. Fornary insisted that no compromises were made regarding the neon lights and Art Deco architecture of Miami Beach's iconic Ocean Drive, a location featured in films ranging from Bad Boys to The Birdcage.

Many locations in the game are almost perfectly replicated, though designers do distort geography slightly as they did in previous installments set in Liberty City and Los Santos. Fornary pointed out that while places might not be exactly where they are in real life, the aesthetic fidelity remains uncompromised. The game features fictional monikers for streets, buildings, neighborhoods, and businesses, transforming Miami into Vice City.

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Local Businesses and Officials Embrace the Vice City Connection

Despite the name's negative connotations, many Miami area businesses and government officials have embraced the Vice City connection. Miami-Dade County struck a $3.9 million deal with Rockstar that includes a giant Welcome to Vice City rooftop display at the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center. The team will wear black and pink Vice City jerseys on Wednesday, the eve of the video game's release, showcasing the city's support for the major cultural event.

The cities of Miami and Miami Beach also made their own deals to promote the video game on public transportation and at the beach. Rockstar commissioned a series of murals, many located in the Wynwood neighborhood, which is known worldwide for its street art. Additionally, the 24-hour club E11EVEN Miami transformed itself into NINE1NINE, its Vice City counterpart, and will host a launch party for the game on Friday.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views on Public Promotion

Not all local leaders agree with the promotion of a game that rewards crime. Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz and others opposed using public resources to support a title that includes violence against law enforcement. Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez emphasized that the city has spent millions cracking down on chaos around Spring Break in South Beach. Suarez stated he could not in good conscience associate the city's brand with something they have been trying to move away from for the last couple of years.

However, fellow commissioner Monica Matteo-Salinas believes those concerns are overblown. She explained that people playing the game will understand they cannot go on a real-life crime spree. Matteo-Salinas argued that the city can lean into the promotional material for six weeks without actually condoning the video game or the actions that happen within it. This divide highlights the tension between economic opportunity and community values.

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Real-World Impact on Citizens and Cultural Legacy

For residents like Felix Jarquin, the release is a highly anticipated event. Jarquin, a lifelong resident, expressed excitement about seeing how the developers incorporated Miami environments into the game. He stated he has already formed a group of friends to play through the campaign together, hoping to visit each other's houses within the game's virtual world. His anticipation reflects the broader sentiment among fans who are eager to see if the developers did their homework.

Tour groups still frequently ask about Miami Vice, the cocaine-cowboy TV crime drama that celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024, and Scarface, the 1983 film loosely inspired by Al Capone. Fornary noted that she has no issues with anyone shining a light on the unique architecture and culture of the area. She affirmed that the city welcomes video games, television shows, and feature films as valid forms of cultural expression.

The transformation of Hotel Victor into Hotel Dixon serves as a specific nod to architect Lawrence Murray Dixon, who designed the real building in the 1930s along with many other historic structures in the city. This detail exemplifies the depth of research and respect for local history embedded in the game's design. As the release date approaches, the intersection of digital entertainment and real-world urban identity continues to shape the cultural landscape of South Florida.