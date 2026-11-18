Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19 after years of delays. Preorders reached $1.18 billion with an estimated $1 billion economic impact as fans await the release.

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI is finally imminent, with the title set to launch globally on Thursday, November 19. This specific date marks the end of a prolonged wait for fans, as the game becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X /S consoles. To celebrate the arrival, several record stores in North Texas are hosting listening parties for the official soundtrack on Wednesday, November 18, one day before the game drops.

Grand Theft Auto VI Soundtrack Listening Events

Music enthusiasts across North Texas can experience the star-studded soundtrack ahead of the official launch. These special listening parties are scheduled to begin at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, depending on the specific venue. Participating stores will offer giveaways and prizes to attendees who come to celebrate the upcoming video game release. A special-edition marbled pink and blue vinyl edition of the album is also available for pre-order at these locations.

Also read ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Finally Launches on Thursday, Pre-Sales Reportedly Hit $1.65 Billion

The official soundtrack features new music from the French electronic duo Justice, who have contributed two teasers to the album. The track "Flower in a Hurricane" features collaborations with Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Another teaser titled "Pusher" includes contributions from Gestaffelstein. These musical elements are designed to complement the immersive open-world experience that players expect from the franchise.

Rockstar Games Delay History and Development

Rockstar Games announced the November 19 release date after years of speculation and multiple delays. The last major installment, Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013, leaving fans waiting thirteen years for a sequel. Rumors persisted for nearly a decade until Rockstar confirmed in 2022 that the game was "well underway" with a 2025 release window. Further unconfirmed delays pushed the timeline from May 2025 to later in the year, citing the need for extra time to deliver high-quality content.

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The company stated in a recent statement that their goal is to exceed player expectations, mirroring their approach with previous releases. They emphasized that the additional development time is necessary to meet the quality standards fans deserve. This extended wait has become a cultural phenomenon, with the phrase "before we got GTA VI" becoming a viral meme for any delayed product or event.

$1.18 Billion Preorder Revenue and Economic Impact

Market data indicates massive consumer demand for the title as the November 19 launch approaches. Enthusiast Tower, a firm tracking gaming sales and digital market trends, reported that preorder revenue reached $1.18 billion from 12.13 million copies sold by the morning of November 13. These figures highlight the unprecedented scale of commercial interest in this specific video game release.

Analysts predict that the global launch could generate a significant economic impact, with estimates suggesting up to $1 billion in losses for the U.S. economy on the first day. Reports indicate that as many as 1.5 million Americans might take time off work or call in sick to play the game upon its release. This potential drop in workforce productivity has prompted some organizations to prepare for operational disruptions.

Workforce Preparedness for November 19 Launch

In response to anticipated absenteeism, the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia, has implemented a retention strategy. The military unit is offering reenlisting soldiers a special four-day pass to account for the time off needed to experience the game. This measure acknowledges the widespread excitement and the potential impact of the launch on employee attendance and productivity across various sectors.