Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI secures a prestigious Game of the Year nomination at the 2026 Game Awards despite a November release date, competing against major industry titles.

Rockstar Games has secured a historic pre-release nomination with its highly anticipated sequel Grand Theft Auto VI earning a spot in the Game of the Year category at the 2026 Game Awards. This significant recognition places the Los Angeles-based studio in contention for gaming's most prestigious honor well before the public can play the title. The nominations were announced on Tuesday, confirming the blockbuster's status as a frontrunner among industry peers.

The sequel leads the field with a total of seven major category nominations, showcasing the breadth of its critical appeal and production value. In addition to the top prize, Grand Theft Auto VI received nods for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score & Music, Best Audio Design, and Best Action/Adventure Game. This extensive list of recognitions highlights the game's dominance across multiple technical and creative disciplines.

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A unique aspect of this nomination is the timing of the announcement relative to the game's launch. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on November 19, which falls just one day before the awards eligibility window closes. This tight schedule means that a significant portion of the voters and the general public will not have experienced the game firsthand before the voting concludes. Yet the nomination stands as a testament to the studio's reputation and the title's immense cultural impact leading up to the release.

The Game of the Year competition features a diverse and high-caliber lineup of contenders vying for the top prize. Alongside Rockstar Games, the category includes 007 First Light from IO Interactive, Control Resonant by Remedy Entertainment and Annapurna, and Phantom Blade Zero developed by S-GAME. Also competing are Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time by Nintendo, reflecting the intense rivalry in the current market.

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Beyond the main categories, Grand Theft Auto VI earned a nomination for Best Performance for actor Manni L. Perez. This recognition underscores the game's commitment to high-quality voice acting and character development, adding another layer to its critical acclaim. The inclusion of performance awards highlights the narrative depth and production values that have drawn attention from industry experts and media outlets alike.

The selection process for the 2026 Game Awards involves a rigorous evaluation by an international jury comprising more than 100 media and influencer outlets. These organizations focus exclusively on video game criticism and coverage, ensuring that the nominees represent the highest standards of the industry. Their input forms the backbone of the nomination list, reflecting a broad consensus among gaming experts about the year's best offerings.

Winners will be determined through a weighted voting system that combines jury decisions with audience participation. Jury voting accounts for ninety percent of the final vote, emphasizing the importance of professional critique in determining the outcomes. Fan voting makes up the remaining ten percent, allowing players to have a voice in the final result. This structure ensures that both professional standards and public sentiment influence the awards.

The event itself will stream live on December 10 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking the annual celebration of the video game industry. The awards show will feature live performances, world premieres of new titles, and announcements from major publishers. Rockstar Games will join a wide array of developers, including Bandai Namco, Nintendo, Capcom, and Riot Games, in celebrating the global scope of gaming excellence.

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Other notable nominees in various categories feature franchises like Ace Combat, Final Fantasy, and The Witcher, demonstrating the high quality of productions being celebrated this year. The competition includes titles from major publishers such as Bandai Namco and Nintendo, highlighting the global nature of the industry. This wide array of genres and developers showcases the vibrant and diverse landscape of modern video gaming.

As the gaming world awaits the ceremony, Grand Theft Auto VI remains the most talked-about title of the year. The pre-release nominations have only heightened expectations for the November 19 launch, with many predicting it will set new standards for open-world action games. The upcoming awards ceremony will provide the first official validation of the game's impact on the industry.