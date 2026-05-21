Grand Theft Auto VI Price: Google AI Error Suggests Unbelievable Low Price

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI is generating excitement and speculation about its price. While rumors suggest a price tag of up to $100, a recent Google listing has sparked debate with a seemingly low price of 16p. This error has fueled fan discussions about the game's actual cost and the potential for a consumer-friendly launch.

With Take-Two Interactive 's next earnings call just around the corner, the official price for Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be revealed. Rumors have suggested a price tag of up to $100, while recent leaks point towards a standard price of $69.99.

However, without confirmation from Take-Two or Rockstar Games, the actual price remains a mystery. The good news is that the highly anticipated game is set to launch on November 19, 2023, as confirmed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. This marks the closest we've ever been to the launch of what is expected to be the biggest game launch in history, after GTA VI faced two major delays.

The question remains as to how much a single copy of Grand Theft Auto VI will cost. Google itself has seemingly listed the game for 16p on the PlayStation Store, sparking speculation and debate among fans. The 16p price tag, however, is likely a result of an AI error, as it is highly unlikely for a game of this magnitude to be priced so low.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the price, the Google mistake has brought a sense of lightheartedness to the fanbase. With many fans eagerly awaiting news of pre-orders, a confirmed price, and a third trailer, the Google error has provided a welcome distraction. The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI continues, but with just six months to go, we are finally on the homestretch.





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Grand Theft Auto VI Price Release Date Rockstar Games Take-Two Interactive Google AI Gaming News

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