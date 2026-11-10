Grand Theft Auto VI Preloading Available on Consoles

Grand Theft Auto VI is now available for preloading on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 ahead of its November 19th release. Xbox users could begin preloading yesterday at 7 PM EST, while PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can start at midnight local time on November 10. Physical copies will ship and arrive at retail stores on November 12th. The game has a reported file size of 212GB, which will consume a significant portion of storage on consoles like the 512GB Xbox Series S.

is now available for preloading on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in most regions around the world. This means that once you pre-order the game, you'll be able to fully install it to your console's drive ahead of the November 19th release.

GivenPublisher Rockstar Games staggered the game's digital preloading schedule, starting yesterday at 7 PM EST for Xbox Series X and S owners. If you have a PS5 or PS5 Pro console, preloading opened at midnight today local time across all regions. For those with a physical copy of, it will start shipping and arrive at retail stores on November 12th. A box in the code will allow you to preload the game as soon as it arrives.

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's reported 212GB file size could pose an issue for many users. Even if you own a 2TB PS5 Pro, it's going to use a lot of your space. And if you have a standard 512GB Xbox Series S console, the game will take up more than half of the approximately 362GB of usable storage.

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Preloading will thus allow users to make sure their storage is organized and ready for the download, something that will be doubly important if there's a day-one patch. , you can start preloading by going to the Microsoft Store, searching for Gran Theft Auto VI and selecting install. You can also pre-download by enabling"Keep My Games & Apps Up to Date" in theGive yourself plenty of time, as a 212GB could take hours to load depending on your connection speed. To get started, you'll first need to order the game: