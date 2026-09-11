Grand Theft Auto VI Music Festival Set for Miami With Major Lineup

Rockstar Games announces a music festival in Miami on November 21 to celebrate the Grand Theft Auto VI release. The event features artists like Justice, Cardi B, and Travis Scott,with tickets distributed via lottEry.

Grand Theft Auto VI Music Festival Announced for Miami

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that a major music festival titled Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival will take place in Miami on November 21. This event is designed to celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated video game title,which is scheduled for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms on November 19. The festival serves as the latest in a series of activations aimed at transforming the town into a real-life version of the fictional Vice City setting featured in the game. The event is being organized in partnership with Sony PlayStation and the production team behind the III Points music festival , indicating a significant collaboration between the gaming industry and dwell music entertainment sector.

The lineUp for the festival is described as stacked and features a diverse array of artists who are connected to the official soundtrack of the video game. Performing acts include Justice, who will deliver a DJ set, alongside musical performances from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver,and the duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso. Additional artists set to appear on stage include CA7RIEL, Paco Amoroso, Prospa, Suero, and Tainy. The event will utilize two stages to accommodate the various performances, creating an immersive experience for attendees that mirrors the vibrant and chaotic atmosphere often associated with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. The inclusion of artists like U2 and Tame Impala on the broader soundtrack discussions suggests a wide-reaching musical influence that the festival aims to capture live.

Also read GTA VI Release Date Confirmed As Rockstar Games Removes Red Dead Redemption From Netflix

Ticket Distribution and Lottery Process

Access to the festival is being managed through a lottery system rather than a direct public sale initially. Fans interested in attending must enter the lottery via the DiceFM platform to secure the chance to purchase tickets. The deadline for entries is set for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10. This structured approach ensures that the event maintains exclusivity while allowing a large number of fans to have a chance at participation. The lottery mechanism is designed to handle the high volume of interest expected for an event tied to such a major gaming release.

Winning entries from the lottery will be announced at 7 p.m. on the same day, November 10. Following the announcement, lottery winners will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Wednesday, November 11, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. There is a strict limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased by a single winner, with a maximum of two tickets allowed per lottery winner. This restriction is likely in place to maximize the number of fans who can attend the event and to prevent scalping or hoarding of tickets. The specific timing of the ticket sale ensures that winners are notified with enough time to plan their attendance, although the window between winning and the sale is relatively short.

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Broader Miami Takeover and Cultural Impact

The festival is part of a larger campaign to turn Miami into the real-life Vice City for the duration leading up to and following the game release. Several other establishments in the town have announced collaborations and themed experiences to complement the gaming launch. for instance, Tripping Animals Brewery has announced activations that align with the game themes, contributing to the overall immersive atmosphere. These various events collectively create a multi-day celebration that extends beyond a single music festival, highlighting the cultural significance of the game launch.

Additionally, the nightclub E11EVEN Miami is transforming into NINE1NINE,which is the name of a fictional nightclub within the Grand Theft Auto VI universe. This transformation will last for a month, providing a long-term engagement opportunity for fans who visit Miami during this period. The involvement of major entertainment venues and breweries indicates a comprehensive marketing strategy that permeates various aspects of the local entertainment scene. Even, another local entity, is also participating by featuring a new slate of in-game radio stations, further integrating the virtual world of the game into the physical experience of the city. This synergy between virtual entertainment and real-planet events marks a significant moment in cross-media promotion, showcasing how video game releases can influence urban culture and tourism.