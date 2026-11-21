Ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI's Nov. 19 release, couples are debating how much gameplay time is healthy. Relationship coach Matthew Hussey says unmet needs, not gaming itself, are the real problem.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on Nov. 19, and the long-awaited release has become a craze among gamers and a point of contention for couples.

Couples React to GTA VI Release

Social media users are posting about men gearing up for hours of gameplay and women worrying about the resulting distance. Some posted videos of men gifting their partners flowers and treats ahead of the download. Others took a firmer stance on prioritizing gameplay over relationship time. One husband jokingly created a contract where his wife signed in agreement of 10 days of uninterrupted play, allowing requests at my convenience.

Also read Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Order Bonus: Free GTA+ Month Details and Redemption

He also reminded his wife that everything in the game is fictional. Grand Theft Auto VI has drawn scrutiny from regulators and commentators for its heightened mature content. That includes strong sexual themes, nudity, strip club missions, and satirical references to an in-game adult subscription brand modeled after OnlyFans. Relationship coach, podcaster and author Matthew Hussey weighed in on how couples can avoid letting GTA VI negatively affect their relationships.

The Los Angeles-based expert acknowledged that it is a real problem if a video game results in a partner not having their needs met. Hussey noted that there are worse habits people can have, like staying out late drinking every night. In most cases, a new, exciting game release is a special interest and a passion that should be supported by one partner, according to the expert.

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Expert Defends Gaming as a Hobby

Hussey argued that gaming deserves the same respect from partners as any other hobby, such as jiu-jitsu, golf or going to the movies, rather than being treated as something to shame. If we know GTA 6 is about to come out, and it is really important to them, and they have been looking forward to it, we should be the ones saying, How do we carve out more time for you this week to go and play?

Because I know this is a big moment for you, he said. While it is healthy to support a partner hobby, it should not come at the expense of the relationship, Hussey noted. If you are suddenly at a point where you are like, I am not getting my needs met, and I literally am coming second to this video game all the time, then that is a real conversation, he said.

While sexually explicit gameplay can cause friction for some couples, Hussey called it interesting, comparing it to reading popular, steamy romantasy novels. If my wife was reading a romance novel and she was fantasizing things that she was reading in that book, I do not mind. It is a book, it is fantasy, he said. I think the reverse argument might be made in some ways for GTA VI, where it is not living in the world of reality.

Hussey cautioned that interactions in a game should not become a surrogate for the real thing, pulling one partner away from a real-life relationship. If you are doing things for a character in a game, like you have not texted your wife back, but you are worried about texting your character girlfriend back, that is a different story, and I think that is a real problem, he said.

Risks for Single Gamers

The expert said he is more worried about single people who do not have a partner who can call them out if they are spending too much time in a fictional reality. There is no one there to ring the alarm and say, You are on your 14th night in the house and you have not interacted with a real person or given yourself a real shot at finding, he said. I think video games are awesome.

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We are just going to have to be really disciplined about asking ourselves, Am I still investing in real relationships or has this become a surrogate for them? he added. Bringing up unmet needs caused by excessive gaming can be difficult for couples. Hussey suggests starting not with criticism, but by showing that you have your partner best interests at heart.

It is important to clarify that you are not trying to take away a hobby they love, and instead framing it around your own needs, he added. Somewhere in the process you are starting to feel overlooked, and there are things that are important to you that you do not feel like you are getting, he said.

If you show someone that you genuinely care about their happiness and them getting their needs met, they are not seeing someone who is at odds with them, he went on. It is not an antagonistic conversation. It is someone looking at you as their teammate.

Framing the conversation this way encourages reciprocity, Hussey said, prompting a partner to think, I better get my act together, because this is not a given that I would have a partner who is this supportive of me.