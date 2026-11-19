Experts warn Grand Theft Auto VI marathon sessions can trigger eye strain, sleep deprivation and problematic gaming amid the PlayStation 5 launch.

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As millions of players prepare for the long-awaited release of"Grand Theft Auto VI," mental health and medical experts are warning that marathonThe latest installment in the blockbuster franchise launches Thursday, Nov. 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to New York-based maker Rockstar Games.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launch: A Cultural and Financial Milestone in Gaming History

"Grand Theft Auto VI" is an action-adventure game set in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes Vice City. Players follow a story while exploring the game’s world and taking on missions. According to a survey of 1,000 full-time employed U.S. gamers conducted by gaming and esports media company GameSquare, 10% plan to skip work for the game’s launch.

The latest installment in"Grand Theft Auto" launches Thursday, Nov. 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to New York-based maker Rockstar Games. Another 30% are considering taking time off, and 36% said they would call in sick rather than use planned vacation days.

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Meanwhile, 42% expect to be less productive at work because of the release, according to the survey. Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist based in New York and Washington, D.C. , compared the excitement around major game releases to overnight lines for new"Video games and social media can be a great distraction from the stress of real life and relationships, but it shouldn't become real life," Alpert, author of"Therapy Nation," told Fox News Digital.

"In other words, it shouldn't dominate. It should just be an escape.

""Grand Theft Auto" is an open-world game, meaning players can freely explore a large virtual environment rather than follow a set path from one level to the next. Cleveland Clinic says that freedom, along with the game’s fast-paced action and rewards, can make it hard to stop playing. That constant stream of stimulation can raise a player’s threshold for excitement, making ordinary offline interactions feel flat by comparison, according to Alpert.

Pulling an all-nighter to explore Vice City can also take a toll on the brain. According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute,While a single late night is unlikely to cause lasting harm, Alpert said, repeated sleep loss can leave players more vulnerable toSitting at a screen for eight or more hours can trigger neck and back pain, as well as digital eye strain, experts warn. Extended gaming sessions can take a physical toll.

Sitting at a screen for eight or more hours can contribute to neck andResearch cited by the clinic found that eyestrain affects up to 56% of competitive gamers. Symptoms can include headaches and blurred vision.

"People can get sick if they are sitting at a computer for eight or more hours a day playing games," Alpert cautioned. The American Psychiatric Association lists nine proposed symptoms of internet gaming disorder, a condition included in the DSM-5-TR for further study. A proposed diagnosis requires five or more of the following symptoms within a year.

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Needing to spend more time gaming to feel satisfiedRoughly 10% of full-time employed U.S. gamers plan to skip work outright for the"Grand Theft Auto VI" launch, while 42% anticipate being less productive.or people spending too much time online, I look at how has impacted relationships, their work, school, family relations, their health and their finances," Alpert said.

"So, when we start to see those suffering, there's a problem. "Adolescents and young adults may be more vulnerable to problematic gaming, while anxiety and depression can co-occur with it, according to Cleveland Clinic. Stand, walk or stretch for at least five minutes every hour to restore circulation and ease muscle tension, Alpert suggests. Alpert advises parents to keep consoles out of teenagers’ bedrooms and limit play to an hour or two after homework is finished.

For adults, he recommends prioritizing work and relationships over late-night sessions. After logging off, take a brief breather before jumping back into daily responsibilities.

"You almost have to do a gut check and a reset and remind yourself that what you just saw is fantasy and what you're experiencing now is reality," Alpert added. Sitting at a screen for eight or more hours can contribute to neck and back pain, repetitive-motion injuries and eyestrain, according to Mayo Clinic.

"Millions of people play violent video games, and they don’t go out there and commit crimes," he said, adding that there is no evidence linking gameplay to real-life violence.writer with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health.