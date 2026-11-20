Grand Theft Auto VI officially launches globally, causing massive network traffic in New Zealand and driving Take-Two shares up 8%. The 212GB game features Lucia and Jason in Leonida.

Grand Theft Auto VI officially launched globally on Thursday, ending a thirteen-year anticipation period for the gaming community. Players in New Zealand were among the first to access Rockstar Games' Florida-inspired world as midnight local time arrived. This launch precedes the widespread availability across the United States by several hours. The event marks one of the most significant entertainment debuts in recent history.

Network Strain Hits 35 Petabytes In New Zealand

Internet service providers prepared for an unprecedented volume of data traffic during the initial rollout. Chorus New Zealand projected a surge of approximately 35 petabytes, equivalent to 35 million gigabytes, across its network. Kurt Rodgers, the company's network strategy manager, highlighted the technical challenge posed by the software size. He stated that the game file weighs in at 212 gigabytes, a figure he described as unprecedented for a single release. This single download consumes more than a quarter of the average household's monthly data allowance in one sitting.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches After 13-Year Wait, Breaking Records and Global Download Traffic

Users adapted their strategies to manage the large file size and the timing of the release. Adam Simmons, a player in Wellington, launched the game from his living room as soon as it became available. He kept the audio volume low to avoid waking his wife and daughters during the early morning hours. After playing for half an hour, Simmons praised the gameplay dynamics, graphics quality, and deep storytelling elements presented in the opening segments.

Take-Two Shares Rise Amid Global Sales Hype

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the launch momentum. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, increased by more than 8% on Wednesday as the rollout continued. The financial gain reflects investor confidence in the franchise's continued dominance. The Grand Theft Auto brand has cumulatively sold more than 470 million units worldwide across all installments. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, accounts for over 230 million of those total sales. That specific title generated 1 billion in retail sales within just its first three days on the market.

Advertisement

The cultural impact extends beyond digital sales figures into daily life for many enthusiasts. Bryan Banuelos, a mobile auto detailer based in the Dallas area, paused his business operations to participate in the launch. He informed customers via social media that he would not be accepting calls on Thursday to focus entirely on the new title. The announcement inadvertently boosted his business beforehand, as clients rushed to book services before he disconnected. Banuelos described the release as the beginning of a new era for fans of the franchise.

New Protagonists Lucia Caminos And Jason Duval

The narrative framework of this installment introduces a significant departure from previous entries in the series. The story centers on Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple navigating the underworld of Leonida. Leonida serves as the fictionalized version of Florida within the game universe. Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. A botched criminal job entangles the pair in a wider conspiracy that threatens their relationship and safety.

This dual-protagonist structure replaces the three playable characters utilized in Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar Games has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world to date. The map extends beyond the fictionalized Miami, known as Vice City, to include beaches, highways, wetlands, and nightlife districts. Developers spent years researching the region by driving through Miami, the Florida Keys, and surrounding communities. They also flew over the Everglades and studied the local history and architecture to ensure authenticity.

Miami Capitalizes On Vice City Promotional Deal

Real-world locations have embraced their fictional alter egos to market the launch. Miami-Dade County entered into a 3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar Games. The agreement includes a giant Welcome to Vice City display installed atop the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center. The NBA team is scheduled to wear black-and-pink Vice City themed uniforms on the eve of the game's release. Other entities have followed suit, with a giant advertisement draped over a building in Seoul. Warner Music is hosting a themed party at a bar featuring the game's soundtrack.

Advertisement

The campaign has sparked debate among local officials and residents. Some South Florida politicians have questioned the use of public resources to promote a franchise associated with car theft and gunplay. Supporters counter that the global attention offers a unique opportunity to capitalize on the region's connection to the game. Despite the controversy, the marketing effort underscores the massive cultural footprint of the title.

Record Views And Major Award Nominations

Anticipation for the release reached historic levels before a single player could finish the campaign. The first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer accumulated more than 93 million YouTube views in its first twenty-four hours. Take-Two Interactive reported that the second trailer generated over 475 million views across all platforms in a single day. This level of engagement surpasses most entertainment releases in modern history.

Award recognition has also begun to pile up before widespread player reviews are available. Grand Theft Auto VI received eight nominations at the Game Awards on Tuesday. The categories include Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, Score and Music, Audio Design, Action/Adventure, and Performance. These accolades highlight the industry's high expectations for the title's technical and artistic achievement.