Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI on Nov 19, 2026, with a massive 212GB file size causing network surges. The game features protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval in Leonida.

Rockstar Games officially launched Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, sending players back to Vice City and testing whether the developer can follow one of the bestselling video games ever made with another cultural and commercial phenomenon. The title becomes playable at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, meaning players in Asia and other regions will begin entering the game hours before its U.S. release. New Zealand will be among the first countries where players can access the game and internet providers there are preparing for a surge in downloads as midnight arrives.

The "Grand Theft Auto" franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide, while "Grand Theft Auto V," released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and reached $1 billion in retail sales in just three days. Rockstar is returning to Vice City, its fictionalized version of Miami, with two new protagonists, a sprawling Florida-inspired world and the pressure of following a game that became one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Metacritic Score Predictions Hit 99 as Release Nears

Massive File Size Triggers Network Surge

The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented, said Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for Chorus New Zealand. That is more than a quarter of the average household's data usage in an entire month, all in one go. The company expects about 35 petabytes of additional traffic across its network, which Rodgers called enormous.

Adam Simmons plays "Grand Theft Auto VI" at his home in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. The visual impact of the launch is evident in promotional displays, such as the Graffiti Mansion painted for the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, and people walking past a billboard announcing the release near Times Square in New York.

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Protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval

At the center of "GTA VI" are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple whose attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar's fictionalized version of Florida. Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy.

Their relationship marks one of the biggest departures from "Grand Theft Auto V," which followed three playable protagonists. Rockstar has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet, stretching beyond Vice City into beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida. Developers immersed themselves in the region while building the game, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities. They flew over the Everglades and researched the area's history and architecture.

Stakeholder Positions and Marketing Campaigns

Businesses, sports teams and local governments have leaned into their connection to Vice City ahead of the release, with businesses, sports teams and local governments using the game's arrival as a marketing opportunity. Miami-Dade County entered into a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar that includes a giant "Welcome to Vice City" display atop the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center.

The NBA team is also scheduled to wear black-and-pink Vice City uniforms on the eve of the game's release. The campaign has not been universally welcomed. Some South Florida officials have questioned whether public resources should be used to promote a franchise known for car theft, gunplay and other criminal activity. Supporters have argued that the enormous attention surrounding "GTA VI" gives the region an opportunity to capitalize on a global spotlight.

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In Seoul, a giant advertisement draped the side of a building, while Warner Music will host a party at a bar on Thursday themed around the game's soundtrack. The first "GTA VI" trailer drew more than 93 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, while Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has said the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a day.

Awards Nominations and Industry Impact

"GTA VI" received eight nominations on Tuesday for the Game Awards, including game of the year, game direction, narrative, art direction, score and music, audio design, action/adventure and performance. The awards will be presented on Dec. 10. The long wait is partly a product of the extraordinary staying power of its predecessor. "Grand Theft Auto Online," the multiplayer component of "GTA V," has kept players engaged for years through updates, activities and in-game purchases.

Music has long been woven into the "Grand Theft Auto" experience, with fictional radio stations and carefully curated soundtracks accompanying players as they drive through the series' cities. This legacy continues as fans worldwide prepare to explore the detailed world of Leonida, marking a significant moment in gaming history and media consumption.