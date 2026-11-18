Sony Interactive mandates a critical PS5 system update for Grand Theft Auto VI launch on November 19. Players must install the patch before midnight to ensure access to the 212GB title.

Sony Interactive has announced a mandatory system software update for the PlayStation 5 console ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The official warning was issued by the PlayStation US Support account on Thursday at 7:25 p.m., urging all owners to prepare their devices immediately. The message garnered significant attention on social media platform X, accumulating close to 8 million views by Friday morning.

Mandatory System Update Deadline

PlayStation US Support explicitly stated that Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players must download this specific software package prior to midnight on November 19 to ensure their consoles are fully compatible with the new release. This deadline is critical for users aiming to access the game immediately upon its global launch on that same date.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Transforms Miami Into Vice City

Rockstar Games Launch Schedule

Grand Theft Auto VI becomes playable at midnight local time on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar Games confirmed this schedule, meaning players in Asia and other time zones can start playing hours before those in the United States. In the United States, the game unlocks at midnight Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific time on November 19. Players who preordered the game digitally can preload the files, though this does not grant early access before the official midnight release.

Network Infrastructure Challenges

The massive file size of the game presents significant challenges for internet service providers and network infrastructure. Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for Chorus New Zealand, noted that the game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented. He explained that this volume is more than a quarter of the average household's data usage in an entire month, all downloaded in one go. New Zealand was among the first countries where players accessed the game, prompting providers to prepare for a massive surge in downloads as midnight approached.

Advertisement

Historical Franchise Impact

According to publisher Take-Two Interactive, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those units and reached $1 billion in retail sales in just three days. The original franchise began in 1997 as a top-down game, but Grand Theft Auto III in 2001 redefined open-world gaming. Subsequent titles expanded on this freedom with larger environments and cinematic storytelling.

Industry Disruptions and Launch

The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI coincides with recent glitches and outages affecting multiple major businesses. Companies including JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, and Marriott Bonvoy experienced disruptions. Some outages affecting Microsoft Outlook and the Federal Aviation Administration caused major disruptions lasting for hours or even days. Despite these broader technical issues, players are preparing for the midnight release of the most anticipated game in recent years.