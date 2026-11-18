Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto VI launches Nov 19 for $79.99. Learn about the 212 GB storage requirement, platform restrictions, and preorder bonuses for the highly anticipated title.

Rockstar Games is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, with the title scheduled to debut on November 19 at midnight local time. The publisher has confirmed that preorders are now open, with digital pricing set at $79.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. Players can access the game via digital download codes included in physical boxes, as no disc will be provided.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date and Pricing Structure

The official release window for Grand Theft Auto VI is established for November 19, marking the end of a long wait that has spanned thirteen years for the franchise. Rockstar Games initiated the preorder process on June 25, allowing fans to secure their copies ahead of the launch. The standard digital edition is priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition carries a higher cost of $99.99. Customers who completed eligible purchases before November 20 will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes bonus vehicles and customization items. Additionally, certain digital preorders provide a free month of GTA+, which will automatically renew unless the subscriber cancels the service.

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Platform Availability and System Storage Demands

Grand Theft Auto VI is launching exclusively on current-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar Games has not announced a release date for the PC version, leaving players using older hardware like the PS4 or Xbox One without a direct path to play. The digital preload period began on November 10, allowing users to download the necessary files in advance. However, the storage requirements are substantial, with PlayStation listing a need for approximately 212 GB of space. This figure is more than double the typical size of modern games, which usually range between 50 GB to 100 GB, potentially forcing users to delete existing content or upgrade their console storage.

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Game Narrative, Setting, and Content Rating

Players return to a modern-day Vice City located in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, in this new installment of the series. The story centers on Jason and Lucia, a criminal duo navigating a conspiracy that involves romance, robbery, and betrayal. Rockstar describes the core experience as single-player, allowing exploration across cities, beaches, and swamps with cinematic storytelling. The game has received an M (Mature 17+) rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board due to intense violence, blood, gore, strong language, nudity, and depictions of drug and alcohol use.

Multiplayer Status and Launch Expectations

While Grand Theft Auto VI offers a robust single-player campaign, the online multiplayer mode will not be available at launch. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the multiplayer component is expected to arrive later, though no firm date has been provided for its release. The initial focus remains entirely on the single-player experience, which aims to redefine open-world gaming standards. As the November 19 deadline approaches, millions of gamers are preparing to download the game and experience the latest entry in one of the best-selling video game series of all time.