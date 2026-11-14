Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Date and Vice City Details Revealed

Take-Two Interactive confirms Grand Theft Auto VI releases November 19. Discover the Vice City setting, protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, and pre-order updates.

The highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on November 19, concluding a 13-year wait for players since the release of its predecessor. Rockstar Games is preparing to launch this major title in a neon-soaked version of Miami known as Vice City, featuring two playable protagonists.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date

Rockstar Games officially scheduled the release of Grand Theft Auto VI for November 19. This date marks the franchise's return to major markets after a significant development cycle. The launch represents one of the most significant events in the entertainment industry this year.

Also read PlayStation 5 Spoiler Warning Settings Guide for Grand Theft Auto VI

Publisher Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that pre-orders are currently live. Players can secure copies of the game through authorized retailers and digital platforms ahead of the official launch date. The company expects high demand based on the franchise's historical performance.

Franchise Commercial Success

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide since its inception in 1997. Take-Two Interactive reports that Grand Theft Auto V alone accounts for over 230 million of those sales. The fifth main installment reached $1 billion in retail sales within just three days of its 2013 release.

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Grand Theft Auto Online has sustained player engagement for years through continuous updates and in-game purchases. The online multiplayer component allows users to participate in various activities and customize their gaming experience. This persistent online service has become a key revenue driver for the publisher.

Setting and Characters

Grand Theft Auto VI returns to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional depiction of Miami. The game expands across the surrounding state of Leonida, a Florida-inspired region featuring beaches, highways, and nightlife. This setting provides a larger environment than previous urban-centric titles.

Players control Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple attempting to improve their lives through crime. Lucia has recently been released from prison. Jason is a former soldier involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys who seeks a different path. Their narrative involves romance, robberies, and betrayals.

Voice Cast and Development

Actor Stephen Root confirmed his involvement in the project via the Associated Press in September. Root is known for roles in Office Space, King of the Hill, and Barry. He states that fans have recognized his voice in promotional footage, though Rockstar has not publicly confirmed his specific character assignment.

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Reports suggest Root voices Brian Heder, an aging drug runner in the Leonida Keys. Rockstar Games has introduced several supporting characters including bank robber Raul Bautista. Music executive Dre'Quan Priest and nightclub owner Boobie Ike are also part of the cast.

Industry Influence and Features

The Grand Theft Auto series pioneered open-world gaming with the 2001 release of Grand Theft Auto III. This title allowed exploration of a three-dimensional city and interaction with the environment. The franchise influenced other series such as Assassin's Creed and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Grand Theft Auto VI focuses on two protagonists instead of the three featured in the previous installment. The relationship between Lucia and Jason drives the story forward. Rockstar promotes a detailed world that encourages experimentation and discovery through its expanded geography.