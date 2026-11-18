Time-off requests for Thursday, the day the game comes out, are about 20 percent higher than usual, the workplace software provider UKG found.

Elijah Cannon has worked for five years without requesting a vacation. This week, he says, he’s taking his first days off in his adult life for “Grand Theft Auto VI.

” The 23-year-old Las Vegas coffee-shop supervisor has been waiting for the game since he was 10, when “Grand Theft Auto V” released. He’s taking a week off to play, including his first Saturday and Sunday off without work since he was 17.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Transforms Miami Into Vice City

“This has been something all my co-workers have heard me talking about for years and years,” Cannon said. “Every single person in my life knows how much GTA means to me. ” “Grand Theft Auto VI” releases Thursday as the most anticipated video game in history, and gamers who can are clearing their schedules. Employers are fielding vacation requests.

Schools are bracing for half-empty classrooms. An Army battalion offered soldiers time off to play as an incentive to reenlist. And streamers and other businesses are preparing to capitalize, including YouTube devoting an devoting an entire day to the game’s “cultural impact. ” Welcome to the Grand Theft Auto economy, in which opportunity extends well beyond selling a video game that reportedly secured more than $1 billion in preorders a week before its release.

“This game is going to change the world,” said streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, who grew his online influence in 2021 by role-playing an Italian mobster in “GTA Online” for 16 hours a day, and who is planning a “sabbatical” from politics this week. “It’s going to have its own economy.

” “Grand Theft Auto VI,” by Rockstar Games in Scotland, is the latest in the crime-drama series, set in a fictionalized Miami and following a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple inside a simulation of American life. The fifth installment, from 2013, made $1 billion in three days and is considered the most profitable entertainment product of all time. It has remained on the best-selling charts almost every month since.

“‘GTA V’ still crushes individual blockbusters like ‘Avatar’ or ‘Avengers: Endgame. ’ ... It simply doesn’t come close,” said Anthony Palomba, assistant professor of business administration at University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

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“Games are no longer a separate category. They are the industry’s biggest single-release events, and film and TV increasingly sit downstream of game intellectual property. ” Work? On a day like this?

“GTA VI” lands at midnight early Thursday. Managers probably should check their inboxes early that morning. Time-off requests for Thursday are about 20 percent higher than usual, the workplace software provider UKG found, after analyzing requests from a sample covering about 2 million U.S. employees across industries. Requests for the Friday after Thanksgiving are about 9 percent higher than usual, UKG said.

The tsunami of requests presents a “balancing act” for employers, said Suresh Vittal, UKG’s chief product officer.

“Saying no can hurt retention,” Vittal said. “Asking others to cover can accelerate burnout. And leaving shifts unfulfilled can cost you customers and revenue. ” Aaron Close, 49, of Springfield, Missouri, works in payroll in the corporate office of an auto parts retailer and originally scored a week off when the game was slated to release in 2025.

But this week’s launch date, the week before Thanksgiving, made scheduling tricky.

“I shot my shot and asked for the 19th through the 27th, but my supervisor wasn’t sure about coverage,” said Close, who first played the series on the first PlayStation when he served as a Southern Baptist missionary. “But they gave me the 18th through the 20th, so I took it. ” He planned on sleeping most of Wednesday so he can play as much as he can when midnight strikes. Some employers are embracing the occasion.

Logitech, the workstation accessories company, announced a day off for its 7,000 employees. At Fort Stewart, Georgia, the Army’s 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion offered eligible soldiers a four-day pass aligned with the release if they reenlisted during a designated period. Specialty car parts manufacturer Burger Motorsports announced a “temporary company-wide operational pause” for the game’s release. The effects probably will extend beyond empty workstations.

Accounting firm PwC published a report that anticipates a battle for the living room, with players spending evenings with the game instead of watching holiday programming. Schools across the world, including in the United Kingdom and Canada, are preparing for a mass absentee event. Downstream of ‘Vice City’ With the whole world seemingly hitting pause to immerse itself in the game, Rockstar Games isn’t the only company planning to cash in.

Music and social platforms could benefit as players discover songs through the soundtrack and share clips and memes. Food delivery services would be wise to staff up. Bart Spiegel, PwC’s global leader for media, entertainment, gaming and sports, said the new release might mean ordering dinner at home instead of spending three hours going out to eat. Multiply those decisions across tens of millions of people, and businesses have reason to pay attention.

“Is it going to move the needle on GDP or anything? Probably not,” he said.

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“But I think what’s going to happen is you’re going to have a lot of entertainment companies and even private equity that are going to see how much time, effort and energy is being placed on “GTA VI. ” They may step back and look at their portfolio and ask, where do we stand with video games? ” Companies competing for players’ attention are bracing themselves, too.

Daily players on most other games will collectively go down by 10 percent in the month following the release of “GTA VI,” the market intelligence firm Sensor Tower found, with only “Roblox” expected to weather the storm. It predicts movies and TV shows will see a drop of 6 million hours spent on streaming apps in the United States. A content bonanza While workers clock out, content creators all over the world are planning their schedules around this game.

“I feel like anybody that wants to jump-start their content creation career should definitely play this game,” said JazzyGuns, a streamer in Maryland. For streamers, the opportunity extends beyond showing an audience the game’s story. Players can spend hours exploring, testing the game’s rules and finding unexpected encounters to turn into viral reaction clips and videos. The game creates opportunities for players to express themselves through fashion and activities.

“It’s a good sandbox,” said Dwayne, JazzyGuns’s partner. “I know there’s going to be a whole bunch of compilations for sure on how people play. ” IShowSpeed, the 21-year-old streaming phenomenon and the internet’s most influential content creator, said he and his team have been preparing to stream the game.

“‘GTA VI’ plays a huge, huge role in today’s culture,” he said, reflecting on the 13-year wait for the sequel. “All the kids are going to be growing up playing it, and it’s just going to be like telling stories to the next generation. ” The fifth game, released in 2013, comes with “GTA Online,” the multiplayer companion. It lets players create their own characters and share a fictional Los Angeles with other players.

They can buy virtual businesses and properties, which created a cottage industry of creators focusing on earning more digital money in the game. Separately, customized versions of “GTA Online” let people turn that world into an improvised reality-TV series. Players will “role play” as different members of society such as police officers or business owners, developing storylines that continue across months or years of broadcasts. For viewers, the attention becomes following those characters and the personalities controlling them.

“GTA Online” will return in the sixth game, which has creators salivating, including Piker. Piker has played the game for more than 570 hours. He is the rare franchise fan who played the game before the milestone third game, being a fan since “GTA 2. ” But the first 3D game in the series, “GTA III″ in 2001, was a milestone for a generation of gamers, including Piker, who said, “It changed my life.

... I couldn’t believe games could be like that. ” Four years ago, Piker admitted he had an addiction to “GTA Online,” one so bad his friend had to pull him outside and have an intervention.

“The first time we went outside, it was like, ‘Bro, you gotta stop. You’re an Italian man for 16 hours a day. ’ It’s such a funny and stupid thing to mention,” Piker said.

“I stopped working out. I stopped eating well. ” Today, he said, thinks of those days fondly and looks forward to his “relapse. ” He was excited that Rockstar Games hired the freelance programmers who helped players created custom role-play servers and its role-play features, many of which are now in “GTA VI.

” “Can’t wait for the organic integration,” Piker told The Washington Post, who now says his obsession with role-playing helped him unwind during the pandemic. “And now I look forward to unwinding after the bluenami. ”