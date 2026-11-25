Unlock the Sniper of La Perle and The Vault radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI by scanning posters in North Vice City using the WAiNK app.

Players exploring the vibrant, sun-drenched streets of Vice City in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI title by Rockstar Games have begun uncovering hidden easter eggs and interactive elements that reference the developer's storied history. As gamers progress through the game's expansive and epic story mode, they are discovering two distinct music radio stations that add layers of immersion to the open-world experience.

Unlocking The Sniper Of La Perle Station

Rockstar Games has designed the first discoverable station, titled The Sniper of La Perle, to require active exploration within North Vice City rather than simple linear progression. This specific broadcast will not be available for listening until players reach Chapter 3 of the main narrative, ensuring that early-game exploration remains focused on other mechanics. To access this content, gamers must utilize the in-game WAiNK smartphone application to scan four specific promotional posters scattered across the urban landscape.

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The locations for these posters are precise and must be visited sequentially to unlock the playlist. Players need to find the first poster at TWA Ponya Tattoo, followed by the second at Drip Drops. The third location is Aunt Zola's Soul Food, and the final required poster is located at Jack of Hearts. Scanning these four items triggers the station's availability within the game's audio system.

Accessing The Vault With Pretzel

The second music station, known as The Vault, offers a different method of access and is hosted by the fictional DJ character named Pretzel. Unlike the scavenger hunt required for the previous station, unlocking The Vault is a straightforward task that involves minimal effort from the player. Gamers do not need to navigate a complex series of locations or utilize a specific app interface to gain access to this broadcast.

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To activate The Vault, players simply need to enter the actual nightclub of the same name within the game world. Inside the venue, there is a single poster that must be scanned. This singular action is sufficient to unlock the station, allowing players to tune in to the curated selections hosted by DJ Pretzel immediately upon completion.

Featured Artists And Musical Landscape

The music included in Grand Theft Auto VI reflects a diverse range of electronic and dance genres, featuring high-profile international artists. Jimi Jules and Black Coffee are among the prominent acts contributing to the soundtrack, with their track Trippy Yeah included in the rotation. Pryda also appears on the list with the song Armed, adding a distinct flavor to the electronic music landscape present in the game.

Further adding to the musical depth is the inclusion of Dom Dolla and Solomun, who collaborate on the track named Damn. Additionally, Renato Cohen contributes to the audio experience with his track titled Bismuth. These selections highlight the game's commitment to integrating contemporary club music into its world-building, treating the audio landscape as a significant character in itself.

Music As A Central Narrative Element

Music in Grand Theft Auto VI serves a purpose beyond mere background noise, functioning as a core component of the game's identity. The integration of these radio stations and their specific artists creates an atmospheric layer that enhances the realism of Vice City. This approach aligns with Rockstar Games' broader strategy of making audio a main character, ensuring that the sonic environment is as meticulously crafted as the visual design.

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The distinction between the two stations offers players varied auditory experiences based on their location and progress. The Sniper of La Perle provides a structured discovery process that encourages map exploration, while The Vault offers instant gratification for those who stumble upon the nightclub. These mechanics ensure that music discovery remains an engaging part of the Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay loop.