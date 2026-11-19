Grand Theft Auto VI launches globally after 13 years. Take-Two shares jump as Rockstar Games releases the massive game, drawing millions of players to Vice City.

After a thirteen-year anticipation period, Rockstar Games officially launched Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2026, initiating a global rollout of one of the most anticipated entertainment products in history. Players in New Zealand were the first to access the game as midnight local time arrived, gaining entry hours before the title became available across the United States. This release marks a significant cultural moment for the franchise, which has sold more than 470 million units worldwide over its lifetime.

Unprecedented Download Surge Hits Networks

Internet service providers prepared for massive data consumption as players downloaded the game, which weighs in at an unprecedented 212 gigabytes. Chorus New Zealand, an internet provider in the region, expected approximately 35 petabytes of additional traffic, equivalent to 35 million gigabytes, across its network to accommodate the global demand. Kurt Rodgers, the company's network strategy manager, highlighted the sheer scale of the file size, noting that it exceeds a quarter of the average household's monthly data usage in a single download.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Contrasts With Plummeting Real Car Theft Rates

The technical magnitude of the release has already triggered real-world reactions from consumers and businesses alike. In the Dallas area, Bryan Banuelos, a mobile auto detailer, announced on social media that he would not be taking calls on Thursday to focus on playing Grand Theft Auto VI. The post ironically generated immediate business interest, with customers rushing to book services before the mechanic disappeared into the digital world of Vice City to experience the game firsthand.

Financial Markets React to GTA VI Release

Wall Street responded positively to the launch, with shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, rising more than 8% on Wednesday as the rollout continued into the evening. The financial momentum reflects the commercial power of the franchise, with Grand Theft Auto V alone accounting for more than 230 million of the series' total sales since its 2013 release. That previous title generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days, setting a high benchmark for the new installment.

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Marketing efforts surrounding the game have already set records in the digital space. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI attracted more than 93 million YouTube views within its first twenty-four hours. Subsequently, Take-Two Interactive reported that the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across all platforms in a single day, demonstrating the enduring and expanding global appetite for the open-world action series.

New Protagonists Define GTA VI Narrative

Rockstar Games returns to Vice City, its fictionalized version of Miami, with two new playable protagonists: Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. The narrative centers on a couple whose attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar's fictionalized version of Florida. Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys after military service.

When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy that drives the plot forward. This focus on a dual-protagonist relationship marks a major departure from Grand Theft Auto V, which followed three playable protagonists. Developers spent years immersing themselves in the region, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys, and surrounding communities, while also flying over the Everglades to research the area's history and architecture for the game.

Vice City Expansion and Local Marketing Deals

Rockstar has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet, extending beyond the urban core of Vice City to include beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts, and smaller communities inspired by South Florida. Miami-Dade County entered into a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar that includes a giant "Welcome to Vice City" display atop the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center. The NBA team is scheduled to wear black-and-pink Vice City uniforms on the eve of the game's release to capitalize on the global spotlight.

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The partnership has sparked debate among South Florida officials, with some questioning whether public resources should be used to promote a franchise known for car theft and gunplay. Supporters argue that the enormous attention surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI gives the region an opportunity to capitalize on a global phenomenon. Meanwhile, international promotion continues, with Warner Music hosting a party in Seoul themed around the game's soundtrack and giant advertisements draped on buildings in South Korea.

Player Reactions Highlight Game Immersion

Early players have praised the depth of the experience, noting the high quality of graphics and storytelling. In Wellington, New Zealand, Adam Simmons launched the game from his living room as soon as it unlocked, keeping the volume low to avoid waking his wife and daughters. After about half an hour of play, he described the gameplay dynamics as amazing, emphasizing that the deep storytelling and visual fidelity were evident from the very beginning of the adventure.