Fans have discovered a method to enable first-person view in Grand Theft Auto VI on consoles. This detailed guide explains the button mappings and settings required to access the experimental mode.

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto VI to critical acclaim, fulfilling years of anticipation with a highly detailed open world and immersive storytelling. Despite the game offering extensive features reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2, players have noted a significant omission at launch. The title does not include an official first-person camera perspective, a feature previously available in the studio's other major franchise. However, the community has already identified a working method to force the camera into a first-person view.

The discovery involves a specific controller reconfiguration that tricks the game into allowing the alternate viewpoint. Users must navigate to the controller settings menu and reassign the Touch Pad on PS5 or the View button on Xbox Series X|S. Instead of opening the map, this button will now control the camera angle. This adjustment is the crucial first step required to unlock the hidden perspective for those seeking a different way to experience Vice City.

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Once the controls are mapped, players must enter any vehicle to begin the process. The next step requires pulling out the in-game phone by pressing up on the D-Pad. After this, the phone must be put away by pressing the Circle button on PS5 or the B button on Xbox. The final action involves repeatedly pressing the newly assigned camera button to lock the perspective into first-person.

Success is not guaranteed on the first attempt, as the process requires several attempts to stabilize the camera angle. Once activated, the mode allows for standard gameplay mechanics, though technical issues persist. Players may experience visual glitches, such as character limbs clipping through the camera lens. These foibles suggest the mode is more of an experimental curiosity than a polished, official feature.

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A major limitation affects those attempting this modification. The only way to revert the camera to its standard third-person view is to reload a previous save file. This requirement means players cannot toggle the setting back and forth during gameplay. Consequently, this approach poses a significant risk of stymying progress, making it impractical for serious playthroughs at this time.

The absence of an official first-person mode aligns with Rockstar Games recent design philosophy. Grand Theft Auto V did not include this feature upon its original release. In contrast, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched with it in 2018. The fifth installment in the Grand Theft Auto series eventually received an official first-person update approximately one year after its debut.

This historical pattern suggests Rockstar prioritizes stability and specific artistic visions over immediate feature inclusion. The studio has not commented on future update plans for Grand Theft Auto VI beyond the initial launch. Industry observers anticipate potential changes as the game matures and stabilizes on current consoles.

A first-person camera could be introduced alongside the inevitable PC release. Some experts predict the PC version may arrive sooner than previously expected. For now, the community workaround serves as a temporary solution for those eager to experience Vice City from a new angle. The method provides a fun experiment rather than a reliable way to complete the game.