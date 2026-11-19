New screenshots reveal the RX-Men comic in GTA 6, a parody of the X-Men franchise that critiques modern healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing through satire.

Grand Theft Auto VI introduces a new collectible item that targets the mutant superhero genre with sharp satire. The in-game publication, titled RX-Men, appears as one of 34 unique magazines and comic books scattered throughout the virtual world of Vice City. This fictional periodical serves as a direct parody of the X-Men franchise, blending the iconic comic book aesthetic with Grand Theft Auto's signature cynical humor regarding consumer culture.

Locating The RX-Men Comic In-Game

Players can acquire the RX-Men comic book by visiting a 24/7 store located in the Key Lento district of the game map. The item is priced at $1.25, a nominal cost that mimics the historical pricing of physical comic books from previous decades. Visual evidence shared by users online displays the cover art, which features various fictional heroes mimicking the poses and styles of characters like Wolverine and Clayface.

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The publisher listed on the cover is ED Comics, a fictional entity within the Rockstar Games universe. This detail reinforces the immersive nature of the game's world-building, where even niche media outlets have specific identities. The presence of this item confirms that the developers have included extensive references to pop culture history, allowing players to engage with the satire through tangible in-game objects.

Satirizing The Pharmaceutical Industry

The narrative core of the RX-Men comic focuses on a parody of the pharmaceutical industry and modern medical practices. The primary antagonist is identified as Dr. Placebo, a character who delivers critiques of both classic comic book villains like Doctor Doom and Magneto, as well as the concept of placebo medications. This thematic choice aligns with the game's broader tradition of mocking real-world institutional structures and corporate entities.

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The supporting cast of superheroes in the comic includes characters with names such as Capsule, Side Effect, Diagnosis, and Mr. I. The latter serves as a direct play on MRI machines, highlighting the reliance on diagnostic technology in contemporary healthcare. Dr. Placebo commands a group known as the Alt Medicine Minions in his quest to rid humanity of medication, creating a dystopian scenario that questions the necessity and impact of modern pharmaceutical solutions.

Broader Cultural Parodies In GTA 6

This specific comic book entry is part of a larger trend within Grand Theft Auto VI to satirize various aspects of modern society. The franchise has a long history of mocking industries such as influencer culture, political systems, and the entertainment sector. By including the RX-Men comic, Rockstar Games continues its tradition of embedding layered commentary within the game's environment, encouraging players to look beyond the main action sequences.

The intersection of gaming culture and mainstream media has become increasingly prominent with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The game features a diverse cast of characters, including Lucia Caminos, one of the central protagonists. The attention to detail in these character designs and the surrounding world elements, such as the comic books, reflects the high production value and narrative depth expected from the sixth installment in the series.

Release Platforms And Industry Context

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The anticipation for this title is high, given the franchise's reputation for setting new standards in open-world gaming. The inclusion of detailed satirical elements like the RX-Men comic suggests that the game will offer a rich experience for players who enjoy uncovering hidden references and engaging with the game's cultural critique.

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The timing of the game's release coincides with significant developments in the broader entertainment industry. Marvel Studios is planning a reboot of the X-Men with a new movie scheduled for 2028, following the release of Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026. This real-world timeline adds an interesting layer to the in-game parody, as the RX-Men comic provides a humorous counterpoint to the ongoing evolution of mutant superheroes in popular media.

The article was written by Rahul Majumdar, an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media. His work covers film, television, and video games, with a particular focus on gaming and film industries. Majumdar holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International and has been covering pop culture since 2017.