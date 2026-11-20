Discover hidden Grand Theft Auto VI secrets including a driving dog, Skunk Ape cryptid, and Dexter Morgan references in Vice City and Leonida.

Rockstar Games has embedded a vast array of unconventional secrets within the massive open world of Grand Theft Auto VI, continuing its tradition of strange and humorous Easter eggs. While many features align with the grounded narrative of Leonida, fans have uncovered bizarre content that pays homage to past titles and pop culture. These discoveries range from unexpected animal interactions to cryptid encounters and detailed references to television series, showcasing the developer's commitment to layered world-building.

Canine Jet Ski Rider in Leonida Keys

One of the most surprising encounters involves a dog driving a jet ski across the oceans surrounding Leonida. Players may notice this animal pulling up alongside them while scuba diving or exploring beyond beach shores. Whether playing as Jason or Lucia, users can question the canine, but it does not provide immediate verbal answers. Instead, the player can hop onto the jet ski, allowing the dog to navigate the waves while showcasing beautiful coastal scenery through the character's eyes.

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This event is most frequently located in the Leonida Keys, an area with extensive water coverage. By sticking with the dog, players can travel along the coast until they reach a small island that serves as a secret hideout for other canines. These dogs wear life jackets, sunglasses, and various cool clothing items, suggesting the existence of an exclusive club. Accessing Photo mode during this sequence captures one of the smoothest character interactions in the game.

Skunk Ape Cryptid and Kirk Questline

Building on the tradition of wild figures like the Ratman or Bigfoot, Grand Theft Auto VI introduces the Skunk Ape, a large, hairy, bipedal cousin of Bigfoot. This cryptid can be found as a random encounter in the Grassrivers area, where numerous shrines and effigies made of straw and rope indicate local worship. Hanging near these shrines increases the likelihood of the creature appearing unexpectedly for players to chase.

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The Skunk Ape exhibits strange behaviors, such as hunting and feeding on local wildlife like deer, which helps players spot it by sound. It can also turn into a tree or vanish from sight, leaving no trace behind. Chasing the creature may result in the player being knocked unconscious by its gas. The early sightings of the Skunk Ape are tied to a quest involving Jason, who can speak with an NPC named Kirk, a cryptid hunter, to turn the chase into a reward-granting mission.

Dexter Morgan Easter Egg in Vice City

A significant portion of the game takes place in Vice City, the largest area, which contains an Easter egg referencing Dexter Morgan, the fictional serial killer from the television series Dexter. In the Washington Island sub-area, near the locations for Vice Beach Top Fun Drones and Pay N' Spray, players can navigate northeast from Penmarch Isle to the Trinity Apartments.

One of the upper corner apartment buildings features a room with all shades shuttered, creating an eerie contrast to neighboring spaces. On the roof of this building, players can find Dexter Morgan's gear, including syringes used to knock out victims. Additional items such as a knife, rope, gloves, toolboxes, a rag, and handcuffs indicate the killer's process. In the distance, a boat resembling the Slice of Life vessel is visible, completing this detailed homage.