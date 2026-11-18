It’s been a long back road to Vice City. Here’s a look back at Grand Theft Auto since the last game, and how we got here.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever when it is released on November 19. The latest game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has had several delays along the way, but after 13 years – the longest gap between releases in the franchise’s history – it is finally here.

As fans prepare to return to Leonida – Rockstar Games’ fictionalized version of Florida, where they will steal cars, rob businesses and spend their ill-gotten gains – here’s a look at the popular franchise since the last release. The wait hasn’t put players off. Pre-orders of the game are estimated to already have surpassed $1.5 billion, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Compared to other recent game releases the scale of GTA VI is unmatched.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Free Code Giveaways on Kick and Twitch Explained

Nine days before launch GTA VI broke $1 billion in pre-order revenue — almost twice what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the best-selling game in the US in 2022, had made at the same time before its launch. The previous game, Grand Theft Auto V, was a huge success, becoming the bestselling game of 2013, and has continued to generate hundreds of millions of dollar for the franchise every year.

The long success has been in part thanks to GTA online – an online multiplayer expansion of the game launched a few weeks after GTA V was released. GTA Online allows players to join others to continue exploring Los Santos – a fictionalized version of Los Angeles – after having completed the game. GTA Online also allowed Rockstar Games to generate revenue in more ways than just buying the game.

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New content and game modes have kept players coming back and fans can pay real world money for in-game extras or upgrades. GTA Online alone has made over $5 billion dollars in the last decade. This continued interest has contributed to GTA becoming one of the biggest game franchises ever. Top selling games include the 1984 classic Tetris, 1990s bestseller Pokémon, and the more recent first-person shooter franchise Call of Duty.

Grand Theft Auto is only 40 million copies away from the top spot, so who knows how this list will look after tomorrow’s launch. After 13 years, the wait is almost over.