Worth the wait.

is an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.? Thirteen years ago, Rockstar’s crime-fueled epic went on to redefine what an open-world game could be and became an enormous success, selling more than 230 million copies across three generations of game consoles.

It sits just behindThat level of success has allowed Rockstar to take its time with a sequel, which has further increased the hype around the nextEven more remarkable? The game was actually worth the wait. ’s fictional take on Florida.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Transforms Miami Into Vice City

And what I’ve experienced is a game that combines the wide-open freedom offered ingame Rockstar has ever made, merging the criminal antics and absurdist humor the series is known for with a love story that gives you new ways to interact with the world and new reasons for wanting to push forward. This is thetakes that concept in a different direction.

It’s a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired story about Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two small-time criminals who meet while, of course, stealing a car. It’s the most-possible meet-cute. The idea is that you can play as both characters individually and also build their relationship over the course of the game. Things start out relatively slow.

At the outset, Lucia is in prison, and you play solely as Jason, getting things ready for when she gets out. You can fix up your ramshackle house — that involves actually nailing down new stairs and rolling out paint on the walls — and also start building up a nest egg through means that are not exactly legal.

Jason and Lucia’s relationship grows naturally over the course of the game, but it’s also a slow buildup to becoming the inseparable pair they were by the end of my playthrough.approaches most of the experience with confident and deliberate pacing. Even when you control them individually, the characters are often together, either just hanging out or partnering for a crime. And being able to play as both is one of the game’s standout features.

But I didn’t get to that point in the game until almost 17 hours in. Before that, you play as both leads mostly solo, learning who they are as people, before you’re given free rein to switch between the two. What’s great about the premise is how seamlessly it fits with what you’re actually doing in the game.

There’s some bigger-picture stuff that I won’t spoil, but generally speaking, the main goal inis to make a lot of money so that Jason and Lucia can get out of the criminal life for good and retire somewhere comfortably. And outside of the big story missions, you’re largely free to choose how you go about that. You can rob jewelry stores, steal cars, raid drug dens, or even search for hidden treasure at the bottom of the sea.

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Over the course of the game you’ll also meet different criminals who serve as fences, so you can sell them whatever you’ve got to build up your savings account. Sometimes they’ll even text you targets that are particularly lucrative. The structure feels natural and gives you a lot of freedom in how you play. I’m not a big fan of armed robbery, for instance.

There are just so many things that can go wrong, and I almost always end up killing some innocent bystander when I try to escape. But I love getaway chases, and so stealing cars became my main form of income. Most importantly, though, this structure gives you a lot of reasons to go out in the world and explore.

The missions take you all over the map — which is actually entirely accessible from the very beginning, if you choose to play that way — including not only the bright lights of the Miami-like Vice City, but also tourist beaches, swamps, trailer parks, and a wild variety of other locations, each with its own landscape to explore and characters to meet.. This is a game about chaos and crime. This comes across in a few ways.

First, there are those smaller missions where you never really know how things will play out. The cashier at the pawn shop you’re robbing might have a shotgun, or you might accidentally smash into a big rig during a high-speed getaway. The world itself is full of unpredictable moments that force you to think on your feet. Several times I stopped my car to talk to an NPC whose vehicle broke down on the side of the road.

In one instance the driver just swore at me to leave her alone. In another, I got pulled into an entire storyline involving a delivery driver who needed help to keep her AI chatbot manager off her back. I delivered her packages and ended up dealing with everything from porch pirates to tigers.more intricate and complex.

These are the big scores and involve several different missions: You spend time getting the right gear and gathering all of the information you need to actually pull them off. Even some of the sub-missions can be gigantic, including one where you have to go undercover for weeks of in-game time to get everything you need in order. But the payoff is incredible.

The heists play out like over-the-top action set-pieces, as if they were pulled out of a Christopher Nolan movie like. Even better, all of the missions in the game feel streamlined with a new checkpoint system that allows you to spend less time replaying sequences after failing, and if you fail too many times, you can just skip that mission altogether.

There are still a few too many prolonged shootouts, but the checkpoints mean they’re much less tedious than in pastAll of this action is crammed into a world that isn’t just huge, but also feels more alive than ever before. Like in, you can talk with any NPC, but here you have more options, letting you either greet them or, if you feel like causing trouble, taunt them.

Most of the time you’ll get a simple “hey” or someone begging for a few dollars. Other times you’ll get pulled into a fistfight or an unexpected storyline. Once, on my way to buy new clothes, I accidentally bumped into some gang members who followed me inside the store, and I had no choice but to fight them.

The owner of the shop called the cops, and so I figured if I was in this much trouble, I might as well empty the register. What started out as a quest to find a cool T-shirt turned into a high-speed escape from the cops. Another important thing to note: While the game retains the series’ satirical tone in many ways, the humor doesn’t punch down like in pasts, at least from what I’ve played.

Instead it makes fun of stuff that deserves to be made fun of: men’s rights activists, NFT bros, conspiracy theorists, Bryan Johnson. But what really makes the world so special are all the small, meaningful details. Changing your clothes is a lot of fun, but it also helps keep the cops off your back when you’re wanted. Eating and drinking helps improve your physical abilities.

And, this being, you can use just about every kind of vehicle imaginable. That includes taking the bus, which runs on a predetermined route, making stops along the way. You can rent electric scooters, and just like in real life, they’re a menace clogging up the streets of Vice City. Your cars even need to be gassed up from time to time.

It’s a careful balancing act. These details make the world feel more nuanced and textured, but they’re also minor enough that they don’t feel tedious. This isn’twhere you’re constantly monitoring your characters’ bodily functions. Usually, I only remembered to eat when the fitness app on my phone told me I needed more protein, and I didn’t once have a car break down because I forgot to fill up the tank.

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These smaller mechanisms are just enough to add a sense of realism without getting in the way of the action. You can also ignore a lot of them; at no point do youPerhaps the best example of this is the in-game smartphone, which is integrated into the lives of both characters in a thoughtful, plausible way. Crime bosses might text you a location to meet up, for instance, and you can add it to your GPS and head over.

Or Lucia might text Jason a link to a funny video, which you can then open in a social networking app, and you can even read the comments. Smartphones have become a common user interface in games, but init’s a part of the world; the game doesn’t pause when you pull out your phone, meaning that if you get a text while you’re driving, you can either pull over and read it or try to text and drive.

Despite spending more than 70 hours in the world, I’ve only managed to get through less than 60 percent of the total experience I also found these details, like the phone calls and texts between the couple, pulled me further into the story of Jason and Lucia and made me feel closer to both of them. When the two are together, you can press one of the shoulder buttons to make them hold hands.

As long as you keep pressing it, they stay together. At first I used this strategically, imagining that if a couple holding hands was casing a jewelry store, it would be much less conspicuous. But eventually, as I grew to know the couple, it just became a thing I did without thinking about it. These two are crazy in love; of course they’re going to hold hands all the time.

You can even do little things like make a coffee and choose to hand it to your partner instead of drinking it yourself, and all of these acts improve your relationship, which in turn impacts how the characters relate to each other and how some of the narrative elements play out.to do any of that. There are just so many ways to interact with the world that different players will find their own things to fixate on.

For me, it was a lot of holding hands and drinking coffee every morning. Someone else might get really into fashion or hunting or customizing cars. I barely touched on any of those elements and still felt like I had a substantial experience. Jason and Lucia are two very different people, each with their own kinds of stories to explore within the game.

The big missions are cinematic heists that usually involve some combination of the two. But there are large, branching narratives that are only playable as one or the other character. Jason, for instance, has an old friend who is trying to start a record label in the back room of a strip club. As with the beststories, the tale steadily escalates until you’re feuding with a famous rapper and facing down a number of life-or-death situations.

Lucia, meanwhile, has to deal with her mom’s quest to become a real estate agent that gets her caught up with a violent gang, and her best friend pulling her into a pyramid scheme that seems very much like a cult but turns out to be something even more ridiculous. These storylines are so big and absorbing that I would often forget about the main campaign for long periods of time.

It’s not that there are zero issues with the game. The combat is still clunky, and the weapon wheel is still frustrating; there were multiple times when I accidentally equipped a flashlight instead of a shotgun when in the heat of battle. I also ran into a handful of small bugs, like dead bodies comically flopping around or a coffee mug that was stuck floating in a hotel room.

But given how ambitious, the relative lack of technical issues during my playthrough is impressive. Even better: I played the game on a launch-version PS5, and it ran just fine. ,” and over the last eight years that has remained true. There have been great examples of the form since then —— but none that approach the scale and detail of Rockstar’s works.

Certainly none that attempted to do it in anything like the contemporary, real-world setting that has madeTo give you a sense of how big this game is, despite spending more than 70 hours in the world and completing the main story, I’ve only managed to get through less than 60 percent of the total experience. And I just spent 2,500 words explaining how goodis without even touching on some of the best parts: the incredible selection of music, the hilarious talk radio stations, the pitch-perfect casting, the lifelike graphics.

There are full-on TV shows, books, and video games that you can experience inside of the game. The most pretentious indie game of 2026? It exists inhas been inseparable from the hype around it. All of the noise caused by leaks, delays, and the protracted development time has turned the game into something larger than life, an experience hailed as the biggest game of all time before it even launched.

It really seemed like no project could live up to the level of scrutiny thatNvidia says it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleSome of our favorite PlayStation games are steeply discounted for Black Friday