Unlock over 60 cheats in Grand Theft Auto VI by completing story progression and challenges. Learn how to activate codes using the in-game phone for enhanced gameplay and vehicle spawns.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature an extensive library of over 60 distinct cheat codes, offering players significant control over their gaming experience. These modifications allow users to alter difficulty settings, spawn specific vehicles, or manipulate environmental factors to suit individual playstyles. The implementation of these cheats is directly tied to narrative progression, requiring players to advance through the realistic story before accessing powerful tools.

Unlocking 60 Cheats Through Progression

Players cannot access cheat codes immediately upon starting Grand Theft Auto VI. Instead, Rockstar Games has designed a system where cheats serve as rewards for completing various in-game challenges and reaching specific milestones within the storyline. This mechanic ensures that players engage with the core narrative before experimenting with game-altering modifications. Once a player completes the main story, a new Cheats tab will appear in the Progress menu, revealing every cheat available in the game.

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This menu also details the specific requirements needed to unlock each code. Several cheats should already be available to players during their initial playthrough, allowing them to experiment with different features. However, using these codes often disables trophies or achievements, making them unsuitable for completionist goals. Despite this limitation, the cheats add significant replay value by providing niche fun outside the standard game structure.

Specific Cheat Effects and Categories

The library of over 60 cheats includes a diverse range of effects, from spawning vehicles to manipulating combat mechanics. For example, players can spawn a Maibatsu Boomazoom vehicle near their current location or discover the HVY Bulldozer through the Progress menu. Other cheats affect the environment directly, such as causing sports balls across the map to explode on impact or raising the Wanted star level across the entire map.

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Combat-focused cheats are particularly popular among players seeking to overcome difficult challenges. Codes like Infinite Ammo and No Reload allow for sustained firefights without resource management concerns. Other cheats enable players to clear 25 gang operations with a partner or survive six minutes with a 6-Star wanted level. These modifications enhance gameplay by removing traditional limitations on health and ammunition, providing a more action-oriented experience.

Activation Methods and Controller Inputs

Activating cheats in Grand Theft Auto VI requires using the same precise systems established in past entries of the series. Players must use Jason or Lucia's in-game phone to input the commands. Once the phone is pulled out, users need to use the D-pad on their controller to enter the specific sequences listed in the game's reference tables.

The activation process remains consistent across different console platforms. Every combination works exactly the same on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. To access the cheats menu, players must hold the left shoulder input on their controller and then press the input for the right shoulder button. This method ensures a uniform experience for console gamers, although PC players may see different controls if the game is released on that platform.

Limitations and Strategic Usage

While Grand Theft Auto VI offers extensive customization through cheats, certain restrictions apply to maintain game integrity. Some cheats cannot be combined with save functionality, meaning players must complete levels without traditional saving once a cheat is activated. This limitation adds a layer of risk and strategy to the use of these codes, as players must be careful not to lose progress.

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Additionally, no other dial numbers or phone codes have worked as alternate cheats as of the current writing. This strict implementation prevents players from bypassing the intended progression systems too easily. The cheats primarily focus on enhancing existing features rather than breaking the game entirely, ensuring that the core experience remains intact while offering optional modifications for those who desire them.