With the impending release of Grand Theft Auto VI, players across the globe are gearing up for the story and its impact on the games, given the delays that have plagued the franchise. However, one aberration among other fans is generating quite a bit of discussion. A Redditor chose to leave a star-studded review for the game before playing it. The action in the game will unfold in a breathtaking new environment several years after the events of Grand Theft Auto V, offering players a wide range of activities and hobbies to partake in, such as paragliding, rock climbing, and skydiving.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI is imminent, and anticipation has reached a feverish pitch among fans eager to see what the latest installment holds.

The game is set to arrive on November and is on track to be delivered before the end of the year, reassuring players that the days of lengthy development delays are behind us. Despite this, one user on Reddit managed to award the game five stars before playing it, sparking a wave of both amusement and concern amongst those eagerly awaiting its launch.

However, the promise of a single-player story that promises to deliver on both the narrative and gameplay mechanics, as well as a multiplayer mode that promises to revolutionize the gaming experience, gives players hope that this may actually be a genuine review. Fans of the series are anxious to see where the narrative takes them and whether the gameplay mechanics hold up, and as the release date draws near, the sense of excitement and anticipation only continues to build





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