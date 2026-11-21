Grand Theft Auto VI and The Game Awards deserve each other

Sign up for The A.V. What could be a more perfect Game Awards Game Of The Year than one existing in a field of perpetual, neverending hype?

Left and Right: Grand Theft Auto VI , Center: The Game Awards Game Theory badge: Nick WanserskiIt feels important to note that, at the time that I’m writing this column—Tuesday, November 17, a.k.a. T-minus 48 hours to the.

Also read San Antonio gamers count down to Grand Theft Auto VI after 13-year wait

Almost no one has, outside of a handful of reviewers and guide authors who I can only imagine as The Weary Damned, desperately racing through the extraordinarily shiny streets of Vice City with a controller in one hand and a pen in the other, feverishly scribbling down points of interest and, I don’t know, “hot SMG pick-up” locations. And yet, despite not having played it—and feeling some skepticism about grabbing it upon release, something that, deep down, I know I’d only be doing to fulfill a little scream in my head to “Stay in the conversation!

”—I nevertheless feel like I’m drowning in. Partly this is the fault of my inbox, which has been filling up for the last six months with PR pitches trying to wranglehas cars in it? Would you like to see pictures of three dozen cars that look like they could have been in the game?! No, wait, don’t delete-!

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) I’m not immune to this element, either, of course: There’s a reason I’m writing about it right here, right now, instead of any number of genuinely great indie games I’ve been playing recently. The TGAs are a self-conscious and extremely deliberate effort to make something that everyone in gamingGames Editor Garrett Martin set standing orders to ignore the event outright, as a sort of negative-space counterprogramming of Keighley’s whole project. ) You can argue, as I imagine Keighley would, that this kind of communal interest is a net benefit to gaming, creating a force of attention so large that not even our collective cultural gatekeepers can deny it.

Meanwhile, those of us on the skeptic side can point to all the ways the TGAs do what monocultures always do, i.e., grind down massive amounts of diversity and varied experiences into a uniform nubbin while, meanwhile, feels almost algorithmic.

If a developer makes bigger and bigger games—and is financially rewarded more and more for doing so, as Rockstar has very decidedly been—then at some point they will naturally make theis an expression of actual design principles, even if their maximalism turns my stomach: It expresses, from its distant lighthouse perch, the idea that if you pourHaving not played the game I have no idea if anyone at Rockstar has grasped the irony here, of having games that are, at their core, a satire of American excess so utterly come to embody it.

Grasping that paradox would make the game a genuine artistic accomplishment, instead of just a technical one; not that that will actually matter to The Game Awards.

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It would be cynical, even by my own admittedly jaded standards, to say that Keighley & co.’s Game Of The Year trophy could be easily re-titled “Most Expensive Game Of The Year. ” people’s hands. Hell, I might even end up playing it myself. One of these days.