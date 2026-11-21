Rockstar Games unveils the 34-track soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI featuring artists like Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey ahead of the November 19 release.

Rockstar Games has officially disclosed the complete tracklist for the Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album soundtrack just days before the highly anticipated video game launches. The announcement coincides with the release of the first six songs from the project, building massive anticipation among fans worldwide who have been waiting for this cultural milestone. The collection is scheduled for release on November 19, aligning perfectly with the game's debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This comprehensive audio package aims to immerse players in the vibrant energy and distinct atmosphere of the fictional locations, Vice City and Leonida.

Grand Theft Auto VI Soundtrack Details

The full album will feature a staggering 34 new tracks spread across two separate records, showcasing a diverse and genre-spanning lineup of global music stars. Sources close to the production have confirmed the extensive roster, which includes heavyweights such as Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Morgan Wallen. Other notable artists featured on the tracklist include Gunna, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Fred again.., PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, Fuerza Regida, and Burna Boy. This eclectic mix of musicians ensures that the soundtrack captures the multifaceted vibe of the game's setting.

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Artist Curated Radio Stations

Several of the featured songs are already available on major streaming services, allowing listeners to preview the auditory landscape of the upcoming title. The album is not merely a collection of songs but a curated experience, with in-game radio stations hosted by some of the biggest names in the industry. Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Trina, Trick Daddy, Burna Boy, and Robyn will all serve as hosts and curators for their respective stations. This structure allows players to enjoy a dynamic radio experience that reflects the unique personality and musical taste of each artist within the game world.

Exclusive Vinyl Releases and Retailers

For collectors and physical media enthusiasts, the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack will be available through a wide array of retailers. Customers can purchase the album from major chains including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Target. Additionally, independent record stores, Blood Records, and Urban Outfitters will stock exclusive vinyl pressings. Each retailer will offer a unique vinyl version featuring its own distinct design and a matching poster, adding a collectible element to the release. This strategy emphasizes the cultural significance of the album as both a musical and merchandise phenomenon.

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Live Festival Events in Miami

The music promotion extends beyond digital and physical releases into live performances with a special event at Miami's Mana Wynwood. Dubbed Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, this gathering is set for November 21 and will showcase live performances from key artists involved in the project. Headliners include Cardi B and Travis Scott, with the latter also hosting a Cactus Jack set. The Cactus Jack segment will feature performances by Don Toliver and SoFaygo, along with a special guest appearance by Kodak Black. This live event serves as a major centerpiece for the promotional tour of the game and its expansive soundtrack.

First Tracks and Cultural Impact

Among the first six songs revealed to the public are several high-profile collaborations that highlight the album's diverse musical range. Listeners can expect to hear "Sexy Magic" by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Étienne de Crécy. Lana Del Rey contributes the track "Crazy for You," while rock icon Keith Richards offers "Bright Lights, Big City." Additionally, Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, and Robert Glasper present "Overtown Lights," showcasing the jazz and soul influences in the game. These selections underscore the effort to capture the authentic rhythm of Vice City through a blend of pop, rock, hip-hop, and electronic music.