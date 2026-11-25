Complete ranking of every track from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album including deluxe bonus tracks. Find details on Rick Ross and The Weeknd contributions.

Every track from the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album" has been officially ranked, a comprehensive list that now includes all deluxe bonus tracks released to the public. This ranking provides players and music critics with a definitive guide to the soundtrack associated with the upcoming title set in a modernized version of the Florida Keys.

Rick Ross Encourages Fan Discovery of Game Assets

Rick Ross actively encouraged fans and gamers to locate his virtual residence within the game world and to send him proof of their findings via direct messages. He challenged players to pull up to Star Island in the game and identify the massive boat present at his mansion, urging them to DM him visual confirmation of the vessel. Ross asked fans to verify if they could see the biggest boat of all time within the digital environment, creating an interactive experience for the community.

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Players searching for Ross' house can find his mansion located on Starfish Island, which is situated on the northeastern side of the island. The location is easily identifiable and stands out prominently within the game's geography, allowing for straightforward navigation by those exploring the Vice City area.

Mansion Location and Rare Vehicle Encounters

The Toronto singer's mansion is also described as being located in the Peacock Estates, just south of Peacock Bay in the South Vice-Dade County area. This dual description helps clarify the geographical positioning of the asset within the game's expanded map structure for players attempting to complete the associated challenges.

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Upon visiting Starfish Island to check out the property, players immediately encounter one of the rarest cars in the game. While the specific identity of the vehicle is kept secret to preserve the discovery experience, an in-depth tutorial is available for those curious about the details of the encounter without spoiling the surprise.

The Weeknd and Justice Collaborations on Soundtrack

Both Rick Ross and The Weeknd have music that can be heard on the game's many radio stations, providing a diverse auditory landscape for players during their sessions. The Weeknd also contributed original music for the main score, specifically appearing on Justice's song "My Only Vice." This track is reported to play an important role in the game narrative, according to social media discussions and community findings.

Soundtrack Development and Community Engagement

Details regarding how the game's score and soundtrack were assembled are available through an in-depth look at the production process. This information highlights the extensive work put into creating the audio identity of the title, ensuring that every track from the album aligns with the immersive experience of the game world.