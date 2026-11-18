Grand Theft Auto VI releases with a historic 99 Metacritic score, making it the highest-rated game of all time. Chris Carter gives it a perfect 10/10 review.

Grand Theft Auto VI has officially launched in select regions, marking the end of a thirteen-year wait for the sequel to Grand Theft Auto V. The game is set to roll out globally over the next 24 hours on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Early critic scores reveal a historic achievement, with the title securing a 99 Metascore based on 98 reviews.

Grand Theft Auto VI Metacritic Score

Grand Theft Auto VI currently holds a 99 Metascore on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game of all time on the platform. This score surpasses the previous record holder, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, which sits at a 9.6. Rockstar Games has achieved this distinction with just 98 critic reviews collected prior to the public release. The title is officially recognized as the highest-rated game of 2026.

Also read 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Speeds To Eight 2026 Video Game Awards Nominations

Jason and Lucia Adventure in Vice City

Jason and Lucia serve as the new protagonists in this Bonnie and Clyde-esque narrative adventure. Players explore Vice City and its surrounding areas with improved movement mechanics that offer greater convenience. The open world features dense, bustling cities and realistic zones that critics have praised for their visual fidelity. Random NPCs provide mundane tasks, such as fetching rum, adding depth to the environment. The entire cast delivers strong performances that complement the beautiful setting. Even individuals who did not enjoy previous entries may find reasons to engage with this installment. The game combines incredible protagonists with a dense open world and an impressive soundtrack. Great acting and sound effects further enhance the immersive experience of Vice City.

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Chris Carter Grand Theft Auto VI Review

Chris Carter awarded Grand Theft Auto VI a perfect 10/10 rating in his spoiler-free review. He noted that Jason and Lucia cement the title as one of the best games in the series. The game is also described as one of the most interesting releases of the year. The world and character dynamics work together to create a compelling experience. Random NPCs provide mundane requests like fetching rum from a local liquor store. The greater Vice City area is considered one of the most beautiful zones ever rendered. Reviewers highlighted the convenience of getting around compared to previous entries in the franchise. The game aims to attract players who did not enjoy the games before. There is a lot to offer for people who didn't enjoy the games before. Getting around is more convenient than ever in this new release.

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Schedule

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently available to play in certain regions, such as New Zealand. The global rollout will occur throughout the next 24 hours following the initial release. The game is available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar Games utilized the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) for development. The title was released on November 19, 2026, after two major delays. It carries an ESRB Rating of Pending, which is likely Mature 17+. Multiplayer features are included as part of the online experience. The genre spans Action and Adventure categories. The publisher and developer remain Rockstar Games. The anticipation has built up since the launch of the very first Grand Theft Auto entry 29 years ago. Grand Theft Auto V blew minds 13 years ago. Fans waited a lifetime for this specific installment. Anxiety was high due to the two major delays. We can finally dive into Grand Theft Auto VI now. The audience score will be compared to that of the critics when it comes to Metacritic's analytics. Grand Theft Auto VI has seemingly already become worth the wait. We can only hope that the audience score matches with that of the critics when it comes to Metacritic's analytics.